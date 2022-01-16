Today on the National Startup Day , Pune-based Repos was awarded the National Startup Award 2021 at the prestigious 6-day Startup India Innovation Week. Repos was amongst the 150 entrepreneurs who got the opportunity to present their policy recommendations at the virtual gathering presided by PM Narendra Modi . Repos won this award in the Energy distribution category.

The Ratan Tata-backed startup, Repos, was recognized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for their door-to-door delivery of fuel. “I am proud to note that a leading Indian company is bringing forth a platform such as Energy Start-Up Summit for Indian companies to engage and deliberate on building the future", said Dharmendra Pradhan, (Minister) Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel, Government of India New Delhi.

Repos founders, Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj shared, “We started 4 years ago just with a dream to serve the Nation and the World. There is no day where we haven’t left any stone unturned. Did and still doing whatever is needed, and learning whatever is required. This decade belongs to India and we, startups, can make India a superpower. This award has given us the confidence to become a stronger ‘backbone’ of new India."

“Always seen the National awards on television, and different industry people winning them. It was a proud moment for the whole Repos team to win the National Startup Award 2021 and Interact with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. Whatever anyone says, but we know this is India’s time in the world and we will reach there," they added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.