The Pune-based startup, Repos Energy, has announced the launch of Repos 2.0, Beta mobile petrol pump. The new mobile petrol pump will enable corporates and individuals access to a smaller quantity of fuel delivery for commercial purposes. Starting today, the Ratan Tata -backed startup will introduce Beta in the market. Beta will travel across the country in all zones (East, West, North, South) through multiple cities, where it will be displayed at various petrol pump outlets.

The launch of Repos Beta mobile petrol pump will enable doorstep diesel delivery. An order can be placed via the Repos app as per the specific requirement of the customer. The mobile petrol vehicle will have 3,000 litres capacity and can serve customers requiring as low as 100 litres of diesel.

The Beta mobile petrol pump is a strategically built model catering to everyone’s needs be it existing and new petrol pump owners. This will help the existing petrol pump dealers to increase their own business with a minimum investment, as they will now be able to extend their reach and cater to the high rising demands across all sectors at a faster pace.

Chetan Walunj, co-founder, Repos Energy, mentions, “We are excited about getting on to the next level of growth in our journey so far. There is going to be a growing demand for fuels in the coming years, and we need to be prepared with efficient delivery services preventing wastage and it is monitored and systematic at the same time. The Beta model is the culmination of countless hours of our effort, dedication, and investment in building a robust framework in all aspects, and we have done a lot to ensure that the organization has built a solid base and it is now time for an energy distribution revolution."

Just like its predecessor VO Alpha, the Beta model comes with geo-fencing and GPS trackers that provide transparency in the delivery service to the buyer as well as the owner on the quantity as well as quality provided through the IoT controllers in the vehicle.

The ‘Break Interlock’ feature prevents any leakage or spillage from happening and will stop the entire procedure immediately if the need arises, ensuring the safety and security aspect of the delivery process.

