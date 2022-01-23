Skoda Auto India has said that the ongoing chipset crisis has forced it to remove the electrically controlled outside rear view mirror or it is commonly known as OVRM. Director of Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis informed this to a user who questioned the absence of OVRMs from the Skoda Kushaq SUV. “Unfortunately the feature had to be removed due to a lack of semi conductors. We hope the global supply situation improves soon," replied Zac to a Twitter user on the removal of OVRMs from Kushaq SUV.

Semiconductor shortages has been disrupting the supply chain, forcing delayed deliveries and ultimately been leading to rising costs. Both the OEMs and buyers have been affected by the ongoing chip crisis.

Companies like Toyota are missing their annual production targets so does the other four wheeler and two wheelers makers.

Skoda Kushaq comes in a 1.0 litre TSI and 1.5 litre TSI petrol engines. The 1.0 litre engine gets you114bhp and 178Nm torque whereas the 1.5 litre trim generates 148bhp and 250Nm torque. The SUV comes in six-speed manual and seven-speed automatic gearbox.

