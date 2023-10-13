This Special Edition Rolls Royce, inspired by solar eclipse flaunts dazzling starry design! Have a look
Limited edition 'Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis' representing light and darkness introduced.
Rolls-Royce, the British luxury automaker, has introduced a special edition car which draws the inspiration from solar eclipse, namely ‘Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis. This Rolls-Royce will be accessible only in 25 units depicting light and darkness, and represents how the Moon obscures the Sun. Interestingly, the launch of this special edition Rolls-Royce coincides with the annual solar eclipse which can be seen in certain parts of Western Hemisphere on October 14.