Rolls-Royce, the British luxury automaker, has introduced a special edition car which draws the inspiration from solar eclipse, namely ‘Black Badge Ghost Ekleipsis. This Rolls-Royce will be accessible only in 25 units depicting light and darkness, and represents how the Moon obscures the Sun. Interestingly, the launch of this special edition Rolls-Royce coincides with the annual solar eclipse which can be seen in certain parts of Western Hemisphere on October 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of looks, the exterior of this special edition car is painted in Lyrical Copper color which depicts the light cast by a solar eclipse. This colour creates a dramatic effect when it comes in bright light. The car comes equipped with Pantheon Grille and brake callipers are designed in Mandarin hue, which reflects the intense pulses of sunlight.

Inside the cabin, a Starlight Headliner with a special animation compliments the beauty of the interior. This Starlight Headliner shows the complete transition of the eclipse from beginning to the end. This animation is said to be visible for seven minutes and 31 seconds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The illuminated fascia in this Rolls-Royce is laser-etched with dazzling stars that symbolizes the timeline of a total eclipse. As per the automaker, the size and position of each star was delicately adjusted by a single designer, which they believe will ensure a mesmeric effect.

Notably, the seats inside this solar eclipse inspired Rolls Royce comes with the exterior in bi-coloured hue with a unique perforated artwork, which is made up of 2,00,000 single perforations. Moreover, these seats are tinted with Mandarin leather that has a black shade perforated for a contrasting effect.

This special edition car gets finishing touches that include umbrellas with Mandarin piping concealed in the coach doors, illuminated treadplates and a fascinating indoor motor car bearing the automaker’s wordmark. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!