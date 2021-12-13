This startup raises fund from TVS Motor, Zoho to work on its electric motorcycle

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, stated, “EVs are a huge focus area for us and we have invested in this area for over a decade. TVS is committed to developing exciting and aspirational products and we have always believed that EV development has to be ground-up for us to make that quantum leap into the global EV revolution. Ultraviolette brings these values to life in a unique way in the F77, and we are excited to support this! We are delighted that we chose to partner with them at an early stage, and I am confident that Ultraviolette’s EV line-up will see rapid adoption across the country and the world.’’

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}