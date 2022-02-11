The Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that a total of 966,363 electric vehicles were presently on road across the country.

With 276,217 vehicles on road, the official statement revealed that Uttar Pradesh has the most number of electric vehicles (EV) plying the roads.

This was followed by national capital Delhi with 132,302 EVs on road.

Assam. Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan also stand in the states with higher number of EVs in the country.

Gurjar in his written reply to Rajya Sabha also pointed out that in order to promote the adoption of hybris and electric vehicles in the country, the Indian government has launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme since 2015.

To further the cause, Gurjar also mentioned that GST on electric vehicles has been reduced from 12% to 5%. The GST on chargers/ charging stations for electric vehicles has also been reduced from 18% to 5%.

The Modi government on 12 May, 2021 had approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) in the country in order to bring down prices of battery in the country. Drop in battery price will result in cost reduction of electric vehicles.

The Phase-II of FAME India Scheme is now being implemented for a period of 5 years w.e.f. 01st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 10,000 crores, according to Gurjar.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has also announced that battery-operated vehicles will be given green license plates and be exempted from permit requirements.

MoRTH issued a notification advising states to waive road tax on EVs, which in turn will help reduce the initial cost of EVs.

Electric Vehicles are covered under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Automobile and Auto Components, which was approved on 15th September 2021 with a budgetary outlay of Rs. 25,938 crore for a period of five years.

