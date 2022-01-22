The ongoing chipset shortage and covid-19 have hit the automotive world very badly and this got confirmed by the Japanese auto major, Toyota that makes Land Cruiser. Toyota is already expected to miss its annual production output because of the semiconductor shortages. Now, Toyota has confirmed that its Land Cruiser SUV delivery time may go up to 4 years. This means that Toyota Land Cruiser SUV is not coming anytime soon to India.

"Thank you very much for considering and ordering our vehicles. The Land Cruiser has been very well received in Japan and around the world. We sincerely apologize that it will take a long time to deliver the Land Cruiser to you after you place an order. We sincerely apologize for this. If you place an order now, the delivery time may be up to 4 years. We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time for our customers," said Toyota.

It comes in a new 3.5-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 oil-burner that is more powerful than the former 5.7 litre V8 engine. The new engine can generate 403 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque- a whole 30 bhp and 108 Nm more than the outgoing V8.

The engine is mated to brand new 10-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox which too makes debut on the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and courtesy its well calibrated gear ratios, this mountain of an SUV can make the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 6.7 seconds.

