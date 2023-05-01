Taking inspiration from popular furniture brand Ikea, Stockholm-based auto manufacturer Luvly is planning to ship its micro electric vehicle (EV) in a box. The company has introduced Luvly O - a micro urban car featuring small dimensions to overcome smaller roads and daily traffic.

Luvly plans to produce the new EV at its main factory, but will ship it in flatpacks. 20 units of the EV can fit in a standard container, thanks to the automaker’s patented feature. Now, Ikea furniture also ships in a box, but it can be assembled by the buyer. But in the Luvly O case, the assembly will take place in smaller regional factories.

Luvly O EV measures 2,700 mm long, 1,530 mm wide, and 1,440 mm tall. It is 290 mm longer than a Citroen Ami. The EV is claimed to require up to 80% less energy for production and use than a standard EV. The company also claims that all parts of the vehicle are recyclable and can be manufactured from renewable materials.

Outside, the EV has a minimalist design with a grille-less front, recessed round headlights, semi-exposed wheels, and no rear glass. Inside, the EV offers two seats and has a 267-liter cargo space.

The EV is powered by a 6 kWh battery and can provide 100 km of range. In addition, the battery is divided into two removable pieces that can be charged at home. Each module takes up to one hour to charge from a regular outlet in Europe.

For safety, Luvly O EV has a ‘sandwich composite safety shell’ with energy absorbers to protect passengers in the event of a collision. The automaker has not revealed date as to when it plans to begin the EV’s manufacturing, but has posted a form on its website for those interested in buying the EV to register themselves.