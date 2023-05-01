This Swedish car maker plans to sell its micro EV in a box2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Luvly O EV is powered by a 6 kWh battery and can provide 100 km of range. In addition, the battery is divided into two removable pieces that can be charged at home.
Taking inspiration from popular furniture brand Ikea, Stockholm-based auto manufacturer Luvly is planning to ship its micro electric vehicle (EV) in a box. The company has introduced Luvly O - a micro urban car featuring small dimensions to overcome smaller roads and daily traffic.
