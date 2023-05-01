Home / Auto News / This Swedish car maker plans to sell its micro EV in a box
Back

Taking inspiration from popular furniture brand Ikea, Stockholm-based auto manufacturer Luvly is planning to ship its micro electric vehicle (EV) in a box. The company has introduced Luvly O - a micro urban car featuring small dimensions to overcome smaller roads and daily traffic.

Luvly plans to produce the new EV at its main factory, but will ship it in flatpacks. 20 units of the EV can fit in a standard container, thanks to the automaker’s patented feature. Now, Ikea furniture also ships in a box, but it can be assembled by the buyer. But in the Luvly O case, the assembly will take place in smaller regional factories.

Luvly O EV measures 2,700 mm long, 1,530 mm wide, and 1,440 mm tall. It is 290 mm longer than a Citroen Ami. The EV is claimed to require up to 80% less energy for production and use than a standard EV. The company also claims that all parts of the vehicle are recyclable and can be manufactured from renewable materials.

Outside, the EV has a minimalist design with a grille-less front, recessed round headlights, semi-exposed wheels, and no rear glass. Inside, the EV offers two seats and has a 267-liter cargo space.

The EV is powered by a 6 kWh battery and can provide 100 km of range. In addition, the battery is divided into two removable pieces that can be charged at home. Each module takes up to one hour to charge from a regular outlet in Europe.

For safety, Luvly O EV has a ‘sandwich composite safety shell’ with energy absorbers to protect passengers in the event of a collision. The automaker has not revealed date as to when it plans to begin the EV’s manufacturing, but has posted a form on its website for those interested in buying the EV to register themselves. 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout