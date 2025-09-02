This TVS bike is now available in Deadpool and Wolverine editions in India. Check them out!

TVS Motor Company has once again spiced up the 125cc commuter motorcycle segment by unveiling two fresh Super Squad Edition (SSE) models of its popular Raider. This time, the brand has drawn inspiration from Marvel’s anti-heroes Deadpool and Wolverine, adding a rebellious edge to the sporty commuter’s line-up.

Advertisement

The Raider SSE first gained traction in 2023 when TVS introduced Marvel-inspired versions themed around Iron Man and Black Panther. The new Deadpool and Wolverine editions build on that success, offering bold graphics and distinctive decals aimed squarely at younger riders seeking a mix of individuality and style.

Performance and Technology

Beneath the striking superhero-themed liveries, the Raider continues with its proven 124.8cc, three-valve engine producing 11.75Nm of torque at 6,000rpm—figures that promise sprightly city performance.

For 2025, TVS has bolstered the package with technology-driven enhancements. The bike now features iGO Assist with Boost Mode, designed for quicker acceleration, alongside Glide Through Technology (GTT) to make navigating heavy traffic smoother. These innovations, first seen on the TVS Jupiter, reinforce the Raider’s reputation as a commuter with a modern twist.

Advertisement

Features for Gen Z Riders

Tech-savvy buyers will also appreciate the Raider’s reverse LCD console, which boasts more than 85 functions. With a strong emphasis on connectivity and convenience, the package is well aligned with Gen Z’s demand for digital features as much as performance.

Pricing and Rivals

The new Raider Super Squad Editions are priced at ₹99,465 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and are set to arrive at dealerships this month. Positioned as one of the most stylish and gadget-packed options in its class, the Raider SSE goes head-to-head with the Hero Xtreme 125R, Honda CB125 Hornet, and Bajaj Pulsar N125.

By fusing everyday usability with Marvel-inspired design, TVS looks to further cement the Raider’s appeal among young riders who want their machines to reflect as much character as they do.