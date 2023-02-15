This Vintage Harley Davidson is the most expensive motorbike ever! Details here

Harley Davidson Strap Tank motorbike, a classic vintage motorcycle, has become the most expensive motorcycle from the company. This vintage bike has been recently auctioned for ₹7.7 crore ($935k). It is interesting to know how the bike fetched such a huge price. Notably, the Harley is one of the 450 motorbikes that the company manufactured in the year 1908. Surprisingly, only 12 such motorbikes survive today.

The Harley Davidson Strap Tank gets its oil and fuel tank strapped to its frame along with the nickel straps. The bike is powered by an Engine no. 2241, Carburetor no. 1049 and recently restored by Paul Freehill.

It is noteworthy that the reason this bike fetched such a higher price is because the rare and vintage bike still maintains its genuine parts. Just like any other Strap Tanks, this bike was also manufactured in the Harley Davidson’s origins; one-storey factory and is not made up of any combination of several parts. To recall, a HD Strap Tank from 1907 fetched around ₹5.91 crore ($715000) which was auctioned in 2015.

Strap Tanks are rare to find. These were either destroyed or taken by private bike collecting enthusiasts. (Mecum Auctions)

Greg Arnold, Motorcycle Division Manager at Mecum Auctions, said, “Bikes like this rarely ever come to auction and finding a ‘real’ 1908 Strap Tank can be a challenge. It's not that other bikes are fake, but often times people will make a bike like this out of various parts, and this bike has many of its original parts which makes it that much more rare."

Strap Tanks are rare to find. These were either destroyed or taken by private bike collecting enthusiasts. Recently auctioned Harley Davidson Strap Tank was sold by Mecum Auction in Las vegas. "We marketed the bike well and Harley is by far the most famous American motorcycle brand so we had a feeling it would do well in auction, but obviously you are surprised anytime you sell the most expensive bike ever," Arnold added.

Harley Davidson was founded in 1903 and remains one of the only two American motorcycle companies that survived the great depression period. Another such company is Indian Motorcycles. Both the companies have evolved in America, Japan and Europe.