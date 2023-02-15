This Vintage Harley Davidson is the most expensive motorbike ever! Details here
- The Harley Davidson Strap Tank gets its oil and fuel tank strapped to its frame along with the nickel straps. The bike is powered by an Engine no. 2241, Carburetor no. 1049 and recently restored by Paul Freehill.
Harley Davidson Strap Tank motorbike, a classic vintage motorcycle, has become the most expensive motorcycle from the company. This vintage bike has been recently auctioned for ₹7.7 crore ($935k). It is interesting to know how the bike fetched such a huge price. Notably, the Harley is one of the 450 motorbikes that the company manufactured in the year 1908. Surprisingly, only 12 such motorbikes survive today.
