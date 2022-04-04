Volkswagen has launched the Polo Legend edition hatchback to mark the completion of 12 years for this model in India. With the start of production in 2009 and market launch in 2010, the Volkswagen Polo was the first locally manufactured model at the brands’ Chakan plant in Pune. The Polo was also one of the first made-in-India hatchbacks in the segment that offered dual airbags as a standard offering and received a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating in 2014.

Volkswagen Polo has over 300,000 lakh customers in India. The Volkswagen Polo Legend edition is a celebratory edition to mark the journey of the Polo in India. The Legend edition will be available on the GT TSI variant that is equipped with a 1.0-litre TSI engine mated to a 6-speed automatic torque converter. Delivering a powerful performance of 110PS and 175 Nm torque and perfectly balancing the fuel consumption with the globally renowned TSI technology, offering the driver an exceptional driving experience.

To mark the legacy, the edition will come with the “Legend" title on the fender and boot badge. It will also comprise of side body graphics, black trunk garnish and black roof foil to accentuate the look of the carline. The limited volume Legend edition Polo will be available across the 151 Volkswagen dealerships.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality. The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited “Legend edition" for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo."

