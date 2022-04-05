T-Hub with Renault Nissan to assist automotive startups

The shortlisted startups will be able to derive benefits from the program such as mentoring and learning, and co-working space at T-Hub with exclusive access to design and product development resources. They will also receive an opportunity to co-create a paid Proof of Concept (PoC) and find a new use case for their existing solutions. T-Hub will be facilitating the program through hybrid mode and provide support to the participating startups by refining pitch decks and displaying demonstrations.