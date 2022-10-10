Tiago EV in high demand: Tata Motors' site faces glitches due to customer rush

Bookings for the Tata Tiago EV commenced on October 10 and deliveries are expected to commence from January next year. The auto major had launched the electric model on September 28 with introductory prices for the first 10,000 customers ranging between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tata Motors, an Indian automaker, has said on Monday that its website faced temporary glitches as customers rushed in to book its recently introduced electric hatchback Tiago EV.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tata Motors, an Indian automaker, has said on Monday that its website faced temporary glitches as customers rushed in to book its recently introduced electric hatchback Tiago EV.
Bookings for the Tata Tiago EV commenced on October 10 and deliveries are expected to commence from January next year.
Bookings for the Tata Tiago EV commenced on October 10 and deliveries are expected to commence from January next year.
"We are overwhelmed with the response to the Tiago.ev at our dealerships and on our website. With thousands of customers rushing to book online at the same time, the website slowed down for a bit and is restored. We regret the inconvenience to our customers," said Shailesh Chandra, Passenger Vehicles Managing Director of Tata Motors in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We are overwhelmed with the response to the Tiago.ev at our dealerships and on our website. With thousands of customers rushing to book online at the same time, the website slowed down for a bit and is restored. We regret the inconvenience to our customers," said Shailesh Chandra, Passenger Vehicles Managing Director of Tata Motors in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All customer enquiries and booking-related concerns are being suitably addressed, says Chandra.
All customer enquiries and booking-related concerns are being suitably addressed, says Chandra.
The auto major had launched the electric model on September 28 with introductory prices for the first 10,000 customers ranging between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
The auto major had launched the electric model on September 28 with introductory prices for the first 10,000 customers ranging between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tiago EV is now the most accessible electric passenger vehicle brand in the country and also the most affordable in the company's electric vehicle range.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tiago EV is now the most accessible electric passenger vehicle brand in the country and also the most affordable in the company's electric vehicle range.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tiago EV comes with two distinct battery set ups, driving modes and connected car telematics across the trims.
Tiago EV comes with two distinct battery set ups, driving modes and connected car telematics across the trims.
The trims with 25 KW battery pack come with a driving range of 315 kilometres while the variants with the 19.2 kilogram battery pack deliver an estimated range of 250 km.
Deliveries of Tata Tiago EV will start in January next year. At the launch, Tata Motors said that it has reserved 2,000 units of the Tata Tiago EV for its existing EV customers. The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Deliveries of Tata Tiago EV will start in January next year. At the launch, Tata Motors said that it has reserved 2,000 units of the Tata Tiago EV for its existing EV customers. The new EV offers up to 315Km range and is said to jump from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech. All models of the EV come with automatic transmission, but the high-end variants come equipped with features like rain-sensing wipers, Harman audio system, connected car technology and more.
Tata Tiago EV will be offered in four trims – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech. All models of the EV come with automatic transmission, but the high-end variants come equipped with features like rain-sensing wipers, Harman audio system, connected car technology and more.
Tata Tiago EV has two battery pack options. The former consists of a 24 kWh battery pack with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km.
Tata Tiago EV has two battery pack options. The former consists of a 24 kWh battery pack with an MIDC range of 315 km. Another option comes with a 19.2 kWh battery pack which is said to deliver a range of 250 km.