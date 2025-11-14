Tigor EV to Sierra EV: Tata’s electric car evolution ready to complete a circle

Tata Motors has truly democratised the electric mobility in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass segment. The first-ever private electric car launched by the homegrown auto giant was the Tata Tigor EV that was introduced in October 2019. Since then, the carmaker has introduced electric cars across all the segments, including the hatchback, sub-compact SUV, mid-size SUV etc. The latest model ready for entry in the Indian EV market is the Tata Sierra EV.

Upon launch, the Tata Sierra EV will join the likes of the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, Curvv EV, and Harrier EV. Despite the rising competition from rivals like Mahindra and MG, Tata Motors still continues to dominate the country's electric PV market with about 40% market share. The launch of the Sierra EV is certainly expected to boost the sales performance in the coming months, fetching more market share for the automaker.

In a nutshell, Tata Motors EV journey will complete a circle with the launch of the Sierra EV, which was started with the Tigor EV.

Electric car Body style Battery pack Claimed Range (MIDC/ARAI) Tata Tiago.ev Hatchback 19.2 kWh, 24 kWh 250 km - 315 km Tata Punch.ev Micro SUV 25 kWh, 35 kWh 315 km - 421 km Tata Nexon.ev Compact SUV 30 kWh, 45 kWh 275 km - 489 km Tata Tigor.ev Compact sedan 26 kWh 315 km Tata Curvv.ev SUV coupe 45 kWh, 55 kWh 430 km - 502 km Tata Harrier.ev Midsize SUV 65 kWh, 75 kWh 627 km

From Ziptron to Acti.EV platform: Quite an evolution Tata Motors's Nexon EV and Tigor EV is based on the Ziptron technology, which is the automaker's signature high-voltage EV architecture. This platform includes a permanent magnet AC motor, a high energy density lithium-ion battery, and an advanced battery management system to offer efficient performance, long-range, and fast charging capabilities. This was like discovering something completely new in the automotive world. Ziptron gave EVs the power, reliability, and charging efficiency that people needed.

Fast forward, Tata Motors introduced its second generation EV architecture, dubbed as Acti.EV, which underpins the models like Tata Punch EV, Tata Curvv EV, Harrier EV. It is going to house the upcoming Sierra EV as well. If the Ziptron focused on performance and reliability, the Acti.EV took the game one notch up, offering customers more driving range, more features, and more excitement.

Tata Sierra EV: What makes it important The upcoming Tata Sierra EV is highly important for the brand. It will be Tata's revival of an iconic model as a modern, electric SUV with both four and five-seater options. Expect the Tata Sierra EV to come with dual-motor AWD, and about 400 km range on a single charge, which are likely to make it a strong competitor in the electric compact SUV segment.