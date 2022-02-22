Time to revolutionise India’s logistics industry with EVs

We’re likely to see a multi-fold growth in the EV sector as more and more logistics and ecommerce companies start switching to clean energy and vice versa. The boost in EVs sales will come through the last-mile delivery segment. That’s because there are a lot of challenges when it comes to driving B2C adoption such as range anxiety and charging infrastructure problems. The adoption of EVs in the logistics sector is going to give India’s EV revolution a much-needed push.

