To drive sales, Mercedes-Benz India to launch 15 cars in 2021

MUMBAI : In an attempt to drive sales, Mercedes-Benz India Pvt Ltd, country’s largest luxury carmaker, plans to launch 15 new cars in 2021, a top company executive told Mint in an interview on Wednesday.

“Our sales recovery in the December quarter last year was led by the festive season and we grew 40% over the preceding quarter. To maintain this sales momentum, we plan to introduce 15 new luxury cars this year. We will start with this product offensive in the April – June quarter," Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India said.

The company said that supply challenges from manufacturing units in Europe, from where cars are imported as completely knocked down (CKD) and completely built units (CBU) has delayed the new product launch plans to the June quarter this year.

Popular models such as the A-Class sedan and the GLA sport utility vehicle (SUV) were earlier supposed to be launched in India around the festive season. However, due to significant supply delays from Europe, the two models will now be launched in Q2CY2021, Schwenk said.

The company on January 13 said that due to covid-19 led disruptions, it sold 7,893 cars in CY2020, down 43% YoY. Mercedes-Benz had launched 10 new cars last year, which included 6 new models launched between June – November to create new product led demand during the festive season last year.

To be sure, the company has seen its annual sales drop for the last two years in a row. Its sales dropped 10% in CY2019 to 13,786 units on the back of liquidity crunch and shrinking economy.

However, hopeful on economic recovery and sustained demand for luxury cars post festive season last year, Schwenk is eyeing a growth of 40% CAGR during CY2021 and CY2022 to recover lost volumes over the last 2 years.

“While supply constraints and delay in bringing new cars to the market continues to be a dampener for the company, we believe that with the sustained sales momentum and with the new product line up, we would be able to clock 40% growth in CY2021 as well as in CY2022," he said.

“For some of our models such as the GLE and GLS SUVs, we continue to have a very strong order book and it would take 1-3 months to get these cars delivered in India as the supply challenges continue to exist," Schwenk added.

As part of its retail strategy, the company plans to continue focusing on its online sales platform, which contributed 14% of total sales in CY2020. It also plans to continue implementing lean cost structures that were first put into place during the covid-19 outbreak last year.

“We plan to carry forward some learnings from 2020 such as maintaining lean cost structures. We will maintain a close look on our profitability including that of our dealers through the year. While we will maintain our existing retail and service network, we are not planning to expand the footprint at this point in time," Schwenk said, adding that the company will focus on ensuring dealer profitability across improved inventory management, reduced dealer stock and associated costs.

Owing to increased input costs and commodity prices, the company plans a price hike of 5% across its model range with effect from January 15. The suggested price hike would translate upto ₹2 lakh for a C-Class sedan to upto ₹15 lakh for the imported AMG GT 63S 4-door coupe.

