Top 10 cars in India in October 2025: Tata Nexon to Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed a multi-dimensional sales boost in October 2025. It was the month that witnessed the sales boost owing to the festivities and positive consumer sentiment, while the GST rate cut in late September further propelled the sales numbers for the auto companies. The GST rate cut helped the small car segment revive its sales figures a bit, while the sub-compact SUVs continued to witnessed heightened demand.

Advertisement

Here is a quick look at the top 10 bestselling cars in India in October 2025.

Models (As per rank 1-10) October 2025 October 2024 YoY (%) Tata Nexon 22,083 14,759 50 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 20,791 12,698 64 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 20,087 18,785 7 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 18,970 13,922 36 Hyundai Creta (Creta N Line + Creta EV) 18,381 17,497 5 Mahindra Scorpio (Scorpio Classic + Scorpio N) 17,880 15,677 14 Maruti Suzuki Fronx 17,003 16,419 4 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,873 16,082 5 Tata Punch (ICE + EV) 16,810 15,740 7 Maruti Suzuki Swift 15,542 17,539 -11

Tata Nexon grabbed the top spot in the Indian passenger vehicle market as the bestselling car of the country in October 2025. The SUV sold 22,083 units last month, up from 14,759 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago, registering a 50% sales hike. At the second position was Maruti Suzuki Dzire, witnessing a massive 64% surge in sales to 20,791 units in October 2025, up from 12,698 units recorded in the same month a year ago. The Dzire's new generation model with high safety rating and host of premium features along with the GST rate cut, played key role in this sales surge.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the bestselling MPV of the country took the third spot last month, with 20,087 units sold, up by 7% from 18,785 units sold in the same month of 2024. At the fourth position was Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, another highly popular hatchback. The tallboy hatchback recorded sales of 18,970 units in October 2025, up by 36% from 13,922 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Interestingly, SUVs and crossovers like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Punch have recorded only single digit sales growth last month. The Creta, combining the N Line badged model and its EV version sold 18,381 units, registering a 5% growth. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, crossover iteration of Baleno, sold 17,003 units, recording a 4% growth over 16,419 units sold in the same month last year. Tata Punch, combining the sales of its ICE and EV versions, registered 16,810 units, marking a 7% growth over 15,740 units registered in October 2024.

Advertisement