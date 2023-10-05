In September, the Indian auto industry achieved its highest-ever monthly sales, right before the festive season, which is the prime time for car manufacturers, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, Maruti Suzuki maintains its position as the top carmaker in India, with six of its models among the top 10 cars sold last month. Even though SUVs and utility vehicles have seen significant sales growth, the small car segment continues to dominate in terms of sales. Below is a brief overview of the top 10 cars sold in India in September.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno The Baleno hatchback maintains its strong presence on the sales chart, even as Maruti Suzuki has redirected its attention toward the increasingly popular SUV segment. The latest iteration of the Baleno, introduced in the early part of the previous year, continues to hold its ground, despite the prevailing preference for utility vehicles among consumers. Equipped with an array of features, the Baleno achieved sales of 18,417 units in September. Nevertheless, this figure represents a slight decrease of about five percent compared to Maruti's sales during the same month last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki WagonR The WagonR continues to enjoy significant popularity among Indian buyers. Available in both petrol and CNG variants, this hatchback consistently ranks among the top three cars sold in India each month. In September, Maruti Suzuki recorded sales of 16,250 units for the WagonR, which represents a decrease of nearly 20 percent compared to the 20,078 units sold during the same month last year.

Tata Nexon Tata Motors reported sales of 15,325 units for the Nexon sub-compact SUV, reflecting a growth rate of approximately six percent. The latest version of the Nexon boasts significant updates in design, features, and available powertrains, including petrol, diesel, and electric options. Remarkably, the Nexon surpassed its primary competitor, the Brezza, to secure the third position on the sales list for the previous month.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza In September, the Brezza spearheaded Maruti Suzuki's SUV offerings with 15,001 units delivered nationwide. This figure represents a slight decrease compared to the same month last year, when Maruti sold 15,445 units. The revamped Brezza, introduced in India last year, features a fresh design and additional features aimed at appealing to younger buyers. Maruti Suzuki exclusively offers the Brezza with a petrol engine, which is also available with CNG technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maruti Suzuki Swift The Swift hatchback, anticipated to undergo a significant facelift in the near future, has experienced a recent decline in sales rankings. Despite achieving an impressive 23 percent sales growth compared to September of the previous year, the Swift secured 14,703 units in households across the nation last month. This hatchback, available in India with a starting price of ₹5.73 lakh (ex-showroom), is set to make its debut in a new form later this month at the Japan Mobility Show.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire The Dzire remains the sole sedan consistently appearing in India's monthly top 10 car sales list. Not only is it a favored choice among fleets nationwide, but the Dzire also delivers enhanced efficiency thanks to Maruti's CNG technology. The majority of its 13,880 units sold last month, marking a 45 percent increase compared to September 2022, can be attributed to these compelling factors. Since its initial launch in 2016, the Dzire has not undergone any significant facelift.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga The recently introduced Ertiga continues to hold its position as India's top-selling three-row MPV, primarily owing to its combination of features and performance at an affordable price point. Maruti Suzuki reported sales of 13,528 units for the Ertiga last month, reflecting a significant 45 percent increase compared to the corresponding month the previous year. The new Ertiga, which made its debut in India last year, is available with both petrol and CNG technology options. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Punch Tata Motors' smallest SUV has claimed the title of the second best-selling car in their lineup. The Punch, poised to become Tata's second SUV offering with petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric variants, garnered significant attention with 13,036 units sold in September. Beyond its compact size and affordability, the Punch stands out for its strong safety record, boasting a five-star rating from Global NCAP. This accolade solidifies the Punch's position as one of the safest SUV options available in the Indian market today.

Hyundai Creta In September, the Creta retained its top spot, surpassing competitors such as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and even newcomers like the Honda Elevate. Hyundai Motor reported sales of 12,717 units for the Creta SUV last month, which is a slight decline from the 12,866 units sold in September of the previous year. Currently, Hyundai is actively testing the next-generation Creta, anticipated to launch in India early next year.

Hyundai Venue The new Venue has yet to generate enough interest to compete with rivals such as the Tata Nexon or Maruti Suzuki Brezza. In September, Hyundai Motor managed to sell 12,204 units of the sub-compact SUV. Additionally, the carmaker recently introduced the N-Line version of this SUV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

