Top 2 features differentiating Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella from Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has debuted in India as Toyota's maiden electric SUV in the country. The electric SUV's pricing was not allowed, but Toyota has started accepting bookings for the EV at a token amount of ₹25,000. The Urban Cruiser EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, but comes with a distinct design, which sets it apart from the Maruti Suzuki EV.

If the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has grabbed your attention, and you are planning to book one, here are the top two differences of the electric SUV that set it apart from the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Looks different from Maruti Suzuki e Vitara The biggest difference for the Toyota Urban Cruiser as compared to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara lies on the design front. The Toyota electric SUV comes with a completely new design front fascia compared to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The Urban Cruiser Ebella features Toyota's signature Hammerhead grille design, a revised front bumper, different design for LED DRLs, a distinct LED taillamp signature, offering a more 'sedated' look compared to the e Vitara. Besides that, the nomenclature and brand logo come different.

Advertisement

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Slightly larger than Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Dimension Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Difference Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Length 4,285 mm 10 mm 4,275 mm Width 1,800 mm - 1,800 mm Height 1,640 mm - 1,640 mm Wheelbase 2,700 mm - 2,700 mm