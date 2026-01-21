Top 2 features differentiating Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella from Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has debuted in India as Toyota's maiden electric SUV in the country. The electric SUV's pricing was not allowed, but Toyota has started accepting bookings for the EV at a token amount of ₹25,000. The Urban Cruiser EV is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, but comes with a distinct design, which sets it apart from the Maruti Suzuki EV.
If the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has grabbed your attention, and you are planning to book one, here are the top two differences of the electric SUV that set it apart from the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.
The biggest difference for the Toyota Urban Cruiser as compared to Maruti Suzuki e Vitara lies on the design front. The Toyota electric SUV comes with a completely new design front fascia compared to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The Urban Cruiser Ebella features Toyota's signature Hammerhead grille design, a revised front bumper, different design for LED DRLs, a distinct LED taillamp signature, offering a more 'sedated' look compared to the e Vitara. Besides that, the nomenclature and brand logo come different.
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Dimension
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella
|Difference
|Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
|Length
|4,285 mm
|10 mm
|4,275 mm
|Width
|1,800 mm
|-
|1,800 mm
|Height
|1,640 mm
|-
|1,640 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,700 mm
|-
|2,700 mm
Dimensionally, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella appears identical to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, but there is one minimal difference. The Toyota EV measures 4,285 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,640 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara measures 4,275 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,640 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. This means, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV measures 10 mm longer than the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.