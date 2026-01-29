Top 3 expectations from upcoming 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift

The Hyundai Exter, one of the popular SUVs from the South Korean automaker that grabbed a lot of attention in the Indian passenger vehicle market when it was launched in the country in July 2023, with its bit of unusual design and tons of segment-leading features, is now ready for a mid-life update. The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift is currently in works and test mule of the model has been spotted on the road. A heavy camouflage wrap ensured not much details coming out to public, but the Hyundai Exter is certainly going to receive some meaning updates through the facelift.

Hyundai is expected to introduce the Exter facelift in India sometime during the first quarter of this calendar year. While we wait to see more details of the 2026 Hyundai Exter coming out, here are the top three key expectations from the updated iteration of the SUV.

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift: Exterior The spyshot of the test mule has suggested that the split-style headlamp cluster and H-shaped LED DRLs will remain unchanged. However, the front bumper would come with bit of tweak. The radiator grille too would come with a redesigned look. Moving to the back, there would be a redesigned tailgate with rectangular taillights and an updated bumper. The SUV is expected to come running on new design alloy wheels.

2026 Hyundai Exter facelift: Interior The mid-cycle update is expected to bring host of changes inside the cabin of the 2026 Hyundai Exter. It would come with a dual-pane sunroof, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, an updated fully digital instrument cluster, driver armrest, split-folding rear seats etc.