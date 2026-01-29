Top 3 facts differentiating KTM 390 Adventure R from regular KTM 390 Adventure

KTM recently launched the KTM 390 Adventure R in India at a price tag of ₹377,915 (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the KTM 390 Adventure R comes cheaper than its sibling KTM 390 Adventure. The R badged model is priced ₹18,829 cheaper than the 390 Adventure. But, despite being a more affordable model, the R badged KTM bike comes as a more hardcore, off-road motorcycle.

Here is a quick look at the facts that differentiate the KTM 390 Adventure R and keep its pricing down compared to the KTM 390 Adventure.

KTM 390 Adventure R: Misses out on tubeless spoke wheels The KTM 390 Adventure R comes equipped with conventional tube-type spoke wheels. In comparison to that, the KTM 390 Adventure comes equipped with the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer's patented tubeless spoke wheel technology. This wheel technology makes a big gap in pricing. In fact, this technology is the biggest contributor to the price gap of the two KTM siblings. The tubeless spoke wheel technology allows KTM to mount the spokes at the centre of the rim, unlike the traditional tubeless cross-spoke wheels where spokes sit on the rim edges. In order to prevent the air leakage, the technology uses an inner rubber sealing, which is secured using high-strength internal tape. Skipping this advanced and expensive technology, the KTM 390 Adventure R has been able to achieve lower pricing.

KTM 390 Adventure R: Misses out on cruise control The KTM 390 Adventure R misses out on cruise control, which is another contributor to the lower pricing of this motorcycle in comparison to its sibling 390 Adventure. The cruise control is a standard feature on the regular 390 Adventure. Shelving this feature allows KTM to bring down the cost of the bike as it doesn't require the related hardware and software.

KTM 390 Adventure R: More focus on off-roading The KTM 390 Adventure R comes as a more capable off-roader in comparison to the KTM 390 Adventure. The 230 mm travelling suspension at front and rear, 270 mm of ground clearance, and a tall 880 mm seat height enable it to deal with the rough terrains and dirt roads in better manner than the regular 390 Adventure, irrespective of the same engine, chassis and core electronics.