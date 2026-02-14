Top 3 features of MG Majestor enhancing comfort & convenience inside cabin

JSW MG Motor India has been known for offering cars that come loaded with a plethora of features aided by advanced technology, which not only enhance the comfort and convenience of these models, but also give them a tech-forward proposition. The newly introduced MG Majestor, which is the latest flagship model of the automaker in its India portfolio, replacing the MG Gloster, also continues with this strategy.

The MG Majestor is slated to launch in April this year, which will be followed by the delivery commencement scheduled in May 2026. Ahead of that, the OEM has opened pre-bookings for the SUV, at a token amount of ₹41,000. This D+ segment SUV will challenge the mighty Toyota Fortuner, another bestseller in the Indian passenger vehicle market for a long time.

If you are planning to buy the MG Majestor, here are the top three interesting features inside the cabin, meant to enhance the comfort and convenience quotient of the premium SUV.

MG Majestor: Massage function for front seats A key highlight of the MG Majestor is the massage function for the front seats. While several SUVs in the Indian market, rivalling the MG Majestor, offer ventilated front seats, MG took the game one notch up with eight-mode massage functions for the front seats in the Majestor's cabin. With this feature, both the driver and the front passenger can ensure their journey experience, especially on long drives, remain fatigue free. Also, the front seats of the Majestor come with 12-way electric adjustment.

MG Majestor: Triple-zone climate control The MG Majestor comes offering triple-zone automatic climate control inside its cabin, unlike most competitors in this segment that offer dual-zone automatic climate control. With the triple-zone automatic climate control, the MG Majestor allows greater flexibility and comfort for the occupants across all three rows inside its cabin.

