Top 4 affordable SUVs to watch out for - New Nexon to Jimny, under 15 lakhs2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 09:33 AM IST
- If you are in the market for an affordable SUV, here is a list of four upcoming small SUVs that are priced under ₹15 lakhs.
The mini SUV segment is gaining popularity among first-time car buyers in India, with the Tata Punch currently ranking as one of the top sellers. If you are in the market for an affordable SUV, here is a list of four upcoming small SUVs that are priced under ₹15 lakhs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×