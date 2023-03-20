The mini SUV segment is gaining popularity among first-time car buyers in India, with the Tata Punch currently ranking as one of the top sellers. If you are in the market for an affordable SUV, here is a list of four upcoming small SUVs that are priced under ₹15 lakhs.

Hyundai Ai3

Before the end of this year, Hyundai, the Korean automaker, is set to release a new micro SUV with the codename Ai3 in the Indian market. The small SUV has already been spotted testing on numerous occasions in the brand's home market. Positioned below the Venue in Hyundai's SUV lineup, the new model will compete with the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Maruti Fronx. It is likely that the Ai3 will share its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios and come equipped with an 83bhp, 1.2L NA petrol engine, available in both manual and automatic gearbox options. Additionally, a CNG version may also be launched in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In the first half of April 2023, Maruti Suzuki is set to launch the Fronx crossover in India, which will be available for purchase at NEXA dealerships or via online booking for a deposit of ₹11,000. Essentially, the Fronx is a crossover version of the Baleno hatchback and shares many of its components and features. The Fronx will be available with two engine options - a 90PS, 1.2L NA petrol engine and a 100PS, 1.0L turbo petrol engine, with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Maruti Jimny 5-Door

Maruti Suzuki has announced the launch of the Jimny lifestyle SUV by May 2023, which will be sold through NEXA dealerships and can be booked for a token amount of ₹25,000. The Jimny will be available in two trim levels - Zeta and Alpha - with an expected price range of ₹10 lakh to ₹14 lakh. The SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 103bhp and 134.2Nm of torque, with transmission options including a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. Additionally, it comes equipped with Suzuki's AllGrip Pro 4WD system, which features a manual transfer case and a low-range gearbox with WD-high, 4WD-high, and 4WD-low modes.

New Tata Nexon

Tata Motors is currently road-testing its new Nexon compact SUV in India. The upcoming model, expected to be launched sometime this year or early next year, will feature design changes and an upgraded interior, as well as a new turbo petrol engine. The new Nexon will take design cues from the Curvv SUV Coupe and come equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, and a revamped dashboard layout. The SUV will also feature a new 1.2L turbo petrol engine capable of producing 125PS and 225Nm of torque, with a dual-clutch automatic transmission expected to be available as well.