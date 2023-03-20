Top 4 affordable SUVs to watch out for - New Nexon to Jimny, under 15 lakhs

Hyundai Ai3

Before the end of this year, Hyundai, the Korean automaker, is set to release a new micro SUV with the codename Ai3 in the Indian market. The small SUV has already been spotted testing on numerous occasions in the brand's home market. Positioned below the Venue in Hyundai's SUV lineup, the new model will compete with the Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Maruti Fronx. It is likely that the Ai3 will share its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios and come equipped with an 83bhp, 1.2L NA petrol engine, available in both manual and automatic gearbox options. Additionally, a CNG version may also be launched in the Indian market.