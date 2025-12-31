Top 4 cars debuted in India in December 2025: New Kia Seltos to MG Hector facelift

The year 2025 was quite exciting for the Indian passenger vehicle market. The market witnessed some spectacular launches, comeback of iconic nomenclatures, exciting facelifts, and more. The last month of this calendar year too witnessed some exciting car debuts, including new models and facelifts, unveilings and launches.

Here are the top four car debuts of December 2025.

New Kia Seltos The new Kia Seltos was the most exciting car debut in December 2025. The new generation Kia Seltos broke cover this month, ahead of its slated launch on January 2. The new-gen Kia Seltos comes with a completely revised design, dimensionally larger and wider than before, enhancing its stronger road presence vibe. It also comes with a cabin sporting plenty of new features aided by advanced technology.

Mini Cooper Convertible S The luxury car segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed the launch of Mini Cooper Convertible S in December 2025. The drop top lifestyle car was launched at ₹58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The convertible comes with classic mini styling and additional charm of open-top driving. Powering this car is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds.

Tata Safari petrol and Tata Harrier petrol Tata Motors introduced the petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari in India in December 2025. The Safari and Harrier petrol models come powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that debuted in Tata Sierra, earlier this year. This engine comes mated to the options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The petrol engine comes enhancing the option for the buyers of these two SUVs.