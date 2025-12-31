Subscribe

Top 4 cars debuted in India in December 2025: New Kia Seltos to MG Hector facelift

The month of December 2025 witnessed some exciting car launches and unveilings.

Mainak Das
Updated31 Dec 2025, 03:19 PM IST
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
VinFast VF7
₹ 20.89 - 25.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra XEV 9S
₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Punch
₹ 5.5 - 9.24 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.2 - 24.17 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
The month of December 2025 witnessed some exciting car launches and unveilings.
The month of December 2025 witnessed some exciting car launches and unveilings.
AI Quick Read

The year 2025 was quite exciting for the Indian passenger vehicle market. The market witnessed some spectacular launches, comeback of iconic nomenclatures, exciting facelifts, and more. The last month of this calendar year too witnessed some exciting car debuts, including new models and facelifts, unveilings and launches.

Here are the top four car debuts of December 2025.

New Kia Seltos

The new Kia Seltos was the most exciting car debut in December 2025. The new generation Kia Seltos broke cover this month, ahead of its slated launch on January 2. The new-gen Kia Seltos comes with a completely revised design, dimensionally larger and wider than before, enhancing its stronger road presence vibe. It also comes with a cabin sporting plenty of new features aided by advanced technology.

Advertisement

Mini Cooper Convertible S

The luxury car segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market witnessed the launch of Mini Cooper Convertible S in December 2025. The drop top lifestyle car was launched at 58.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The convertible comes with classic mini styling and additional charm of open-top driving. Powering this car is a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds.

Tata Safari petrol and Tata Harrier petrol

Tata Motors introduced the petrol versions of the Harrier and Safari in India in December 2025. The Safari and Harrier petrol models come powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that debuted in Tata Sierra, earlier this year. This engine comes mated to the options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The petrol engine comes enhancing the option for the buyers of these two SUVs.

Advertisement

MG Hector facelift and MG Hector Plus facelift

JSW MG Motor India launched the facelifted versions of the Hector and Hector Plus in the country in December. The updated Hector and Hector Plus get revamped radiator grille, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The cabin layout remains familiar though. As of now, the facelifted models are available with turbo-petrol engine only, however, the diesel motor will be available soon.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsTop 4 cars debuted in India in December 2025: New Kia Seltos to MG Hector facelift
Read Next Story