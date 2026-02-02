Top 4 facts enhancing Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter's appeal and practicality

Yamaha India has finally entered the Indian electric two-wheeler market with its EC-06 electric scooter. The Yamaha EC-06 marks the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's entry into a segment that is being dominated by leading players like TVS Motor Company, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp's Vida, Ola Electric, Ather Energy, etc. Launched at a price of ₹167,600 (ex-showroom), the Yamaha EC-06 is expected to give the OEM a strong footing in the bulging segment.

If you are planning to buy the Yamaha EC-06, here is a quick look at the top five facts of the electric scooter.

Yamaha EC-06: 169 km claimed range

Yamaha EC-06: Powertrain and specifications Battery 4 kWh fixed Range 169 km (Claimed) Power 8.98 bhp Torque 26 Nm Top speed 79 kmph Charging 0-80% in 8 hours, 0-100% in 10 hours

The Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter commands a claimed range of 169 km, which makes it a practical proposition for the buyers seeking an electric scooter for regular commuting in and around the city. Powering this EV is an IP67-rated 4 kWh fixed battery pack, which paired with an IP67-rated IPMSM (Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor) churns out 8.98 bhp peak power and 26 Nm of maximum torque. The battery pack claims to be capable of charging 0-80% in eight hours, while 100% charging takes 10 hours. The Yamaha EC-06 is capable of running at a top speed of 79 kmph. This makes the electric scooter capable for steady city pace rather than extreme acceleration.

Yamaha EC-06: 3-year or 30,000 km warranty on battery Yamaha is offering three year or 30,000 km, whichever comes early, warranty on the battery pack of the EC-06 electric scooter. This may seem okay for many, but remember that the proposition Yamaha is offering is actually lower than several other electric scooters available in the market at this price range. For example, Ather Energy offers a standard three-year battery warranty, with an optional ‘Eight70’ extended warranty that covers the battery for up to eight years or 80,000 km, whichever comes first. This comprehensive warranty plan ensures a minimum 70% battery health for eight years for the Ather EV and covers defects, deep discharge, and cell, electrical, or BMS failures, with an option to purchase within 90 days of vehicle invoice

Yamaha EC-06: Multiple riding modes The Yamaha EC-06 gets three different riding modes: Economy, Standard, Power. The rider can switch between these modes depending on his or her riding style and road conditions. The Economy mode ensures optimized power and energy delivery, and it is meant for longer riding. The Standard mode is meant for comfortable cruising through city streets. On the other hand, the Power mode is meant for quick acceleration, when the rider needs that extra boost for the ride.

Yamaha EC-06: Space on offer Yamaha has designed the EC-06 keeping the space and practicality on offer. Considering this scooter is meant for regular commuting in and around the city, and would be used by family-focused riding purposes, the EV gets a large 24.5-litre capacity under-seat storage that is capable of comfortably holding the helmet and other essentials. On the other hand, the footboard area offers ample amount of leg-space ensuring comfortable riding experience.