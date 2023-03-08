As the demand for SUVs in India remains at an all-time high, small cars and premium hatchbacks continue to drive significant volumes in the country. In the coming years, four major product launches are expected in the small car segment. Here are some essential details about the top four upcoming small cars.

MG Comet

MG Motor India has announced that their upcoming 2-door electric car will be named 'Comet'. This vehicle is essentially a re-branded version of the Wuling Air EV, which is currently available in markets such as Indonesia. The Comet is expected to launch in the Indian market by mid-2023 and is estimated to be priced around ₹10 lakh. The powertrain configuration for the MG Comet is likely to include a front-axle mounted single electric motor and a battery pack with a capacity of 20-25kWh. The small electric car is expected to offer a range of up to 300km on a single charge.

Tata Altroz CNG

The Tata Altroz CNG, which was showcased at this year's Auto Expo, is set to launch in the coming months. This hatchback will feature a 1.2L Revotron petrol engine, enhanced with Dyna-pro technology. When running on CNG mode, it will deliver a maximum power of 77bhp and 97Nm of peak torque. The Altroz CNG will come equipped with two CNG tanks, with a combined capacity of 60-litres. Tata claims that the tanks are made of advanced materials to prevent leakage and thermal incidents. The Altroz CNG is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of over 25km/kg.

New-gen Maruti Swift

The highly anticipated new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to launch in India in 2024. According to reports, the all-new Swift will be powered by a 1.2L, 3-cylinder petrol engine with Toyota's hybrid technology. This powertrain setup is expected to deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of around 35kmpl - 40kmpl, making it the most fuel-efficient car in India. Additionally, the new-generation Maruti Dzire is also expected to feature the same powertrain configuration.

New-gen Tata Tiago

Tata Motors is set to give a generation update to its popular Tiago hatchback, with the launch expected in 2024 or 2025. The upcoming Tiago will feature significant updates to its underpinning, with a switch to the modular Alfa platform. This platform is already utilized in the Altroz hatchback and the Punch micro SUV, and supports various body styles and multiple powertrains. In addition to this, the new Tiago is also expected to receive updates to its design and interior layout. There is also the possibility of the new Tiago being equipped with advanced features and technology.