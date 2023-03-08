Top 4 hatchback cars launching soon in India: All details

New-gen Tata Tiago

Tata Motors is set to give a generation update to its popular Tiago hatchback, with the launch expected in 2024 or 2025. The upcoming Tiago will feature significant updates to its underpinning, with a switch to the modular Alfa platform. This platform is already utilized in the Altroz hatchback and the Punch micro SUV, and supports various body styles and multiple powertrains. In addition to this, the new Tiago is also expected to receive updates to its design and interior layout. There is also the possibility of the new Tiago being equipped with advanced features and technology.