Top 4 major updates expected on 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift

Skoda India is all set to launch the new 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift in the country on January 20, as the first car launch of the company of this calendar year. The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift has been teased on the automaker's social channels revealing the updated silhouette and lighting elements. The refreshed Skoda Kushaq is expected to come sporting an exciting design

What's interesting is that, Skoda has taken an unusual approach to tease the new Kushaq. The new Skoda Kushaq has been teased with a Bollywood-inspired cultural reference. The teaser is set against the backdrop of a mustard field, which reminisces the scenes from the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The tagline of the teaser reads: “Get ready to fall in love.”

The approach of the teasers suggests that the new 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift will not come just as a routine update, but a significantly updated product evoking an emotional connection with the consumers.

Here are the top four major updated expected on the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Significantly updated LED lights The teasers of the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift has revealed some key exterior changes, in the form of revised designs for the LED lights. The facelifted Skoda Kushaq will come with a full-width LED DRL, complemented by sharper looking LED lights and revamped radiator grille. Moving to the rear, the illuminated Skoda lettering and a connected LED light bar enhance the visual appeal of the SUV.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Wider and premium look The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift will come with a significantly wider and more premium look as compared to the existing model. The design philosophy will follow the Czech car manufacturer's global design philosophy. The silhouette of the SUV as teased by the OEM, hints at a wider stance, which will certainly enhance the Kushaq's road presence.

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift: Major update inside cabin The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift will come with a significantly updated cabin, with enhanced focus on the comfort and technology, in an attempt to keep pace with the newer competitors in its segment. Expect the 2026 Skoda Kushaq to receive a new panoramic sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with improved graphics. These updates will make the cabin of the new Kushaq more appealing and competitive.