Top 4 reasons why Kawasaki Ninja 300 is liked by Indians so much

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is known as one of the most popular sportsbikes in India. Along with a host of reasons, the bike has another reason to be popular this season, which is a 25,000 discount available as part of the year-end offers.

Mainak Das
Published23 Dec 2025, 12:37 PM IST
Personalised Offers on
Kawasaki Ninja 300
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is one of the most popular sportsbikes in the Indian market for quite some time owing to a unique blend of heritage, mechanical refinement, and strategic localization. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is a popular entry-level sportsbike, which is known for its smooth and reliable parallel-twin engine, which promises reliable performance. Beyond that, the styling of the bike is inspired by larger models, which further increases its appeal. It competes with rivals like the Yamaha R3 and KTM RC 390.

Kawasaki updated the bike in 2025, which offers a great balance for new riders as well as experienced enthusiasts with its strong mid-range, lightweight chassis, and comfortable yet sporty riding position.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 available with 25,000 discount

Kawasaki has been offering year-end discounts on its range of motorcycles and the Ninja 300 is also available with a cash discount of 25,000. However, the discount is available only on the MY2024 model. The 25,000 cash discount will be available till December 31.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Year-end offer
Cash discount 25,000
Available onMY2024 Kawasaki Ninja 300
Available tillDecember 31, 2025

Originally priced at 3.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kawasaki Ninja 300 can be availed at 2.92 lakh (ex-showroom), after applying the discount.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: To buy or not

If you are wondering whether to opt for the Kawasaki Ninja 300, here are the top four reasons for its enduring appeal among the Indian consumers.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Timeless big bike styling

Despite carrying a decade-old design language, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 comes with strong road presence. The most recent update further modernized the bike's look with projector headlamps influenced by the ZX-6R and a larger windscreen derived from the flagship ZX-10R.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: User-friendly ergonomics

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is a favorite for beginners and shorter riders owing to its low 785 mm seat height and a narrow mid-section. This makes the bike easy to plant both feet on the ground, giving the rider confidence and control over the machine.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Smooth parallel-twin engine

Unlike many single-cylinder competitors, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets power from a 296 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This engine is widely praised for its exceptional refinement, lack of vibrations, and a top-end revs that goes smoothly up to a 13,000 RPM.

Kawasaki Ninja 300: Affordability

Kawasaki Ninja 300 has achieved the affordability factor in India through local assembling and component sourcing, which is one of the key factors behind its popularity, by being affordable sportsbike. It is one of the most affordable twin-cylinder sportsbikes in India.

