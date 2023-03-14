Top 4 upcoming cars from Kia ready to roar in 2023-204

Kia India has announced its plans to expand its product line in the near future to boost sales. The company intends to launch several new models in the Indian market over the next few years. Furthermore, by the year 2025, Kia India is set to introduce a brand new electric SUV in the market. This article will focus on four upcoming Kia car models that will hit the Indian market in the next one to two years.

Kia Sonet CNG

Kia is currently conducting road tests for the CNG variant of the Sonet compact SUV in India, and plans to launch it in the second quarter of 2023, after the introduction of BSVI Phase 2. The Sonet CNG model is expected to feature a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, and will compete with rivals such as the Brezza CNG and Nexon CNG. The price of the Sonet CNG is expected to be around ₹1 lakh more than the regular petrol version. While the Sonet's 1.0L turbo engine produces 118bhp and 172Nm of torque, the CNG version is expected to have lower power and torque output compared to the regular model.

Kia Carens five-seater

According to reports, Kia is developing a new entry-level variant of the Carens MPV, which will include a 5-seater model. Additionally, the Carens will also receive a diesel iMT powertrain. The 5-seater variant of the Kia Carens is expected to be available with naturally-aspirated petrol and diesel engines. The introduction of these base variants will make the Carens more accessible, and it will be the only MPV in its class to offer a 5-seat layout option. However, this entry-level variant may not include certain features such as leatherette seats and a second-row folding armrest.

New Kia Seltos

The latest Kia Seltos facelift has already been launched in certain international markets, such as South Korea and the United States. It is anticipated that this new version will be introduced in our market by the end of this year. The updated model features modifications to its design and cabin, as well as a brand new turbo petrol engine. Moreover, the Seltos facelift will also incorporate radar-based driver assistance systems, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision-avoidance system, automatic emergency braking, lane following assist, high beam assist, and more. The new Seltos model will be equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that can produce 160bhp and 260Nm of torque. Other engine options will consist of a 115bhp, 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 115bhp, 1.5L diesel engine.

New-gen Carnival

During the 2023 Auto Expo, Kia exhibited the KA4 3-row MPV, which is essentially the new Carnival. It is expected to be launched in our market sometime between 2023 or 2024. The updated model features a more SUV-like profile with angular surfaces and a squared-off stance. Compared to the current model, it is 40mm longer, 10mm wider, and has a 30mm longer wheelbase. The new Kia Carnival will also be equipped with advanced driver assistance systems. Built on the new-gen N3 platform, it will feature a 2.2-liter Smartstream turbo diesel engine that can produce 199bhp and 440Nm of torque.