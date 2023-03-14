Top 4 upcoming cars from Kia ready to roar in 2023-204

New Kia Seltos

The latest Kia Seltos facelift has already been launched in certain international markets, such as South Korea and the United States. It is anticipated that this new version will be introduced in our market by the end of this year. The updated model features modifications to its design and cabin, as well as a brand new turbo petrol engine. Moreover, the Seltos facelift will also incorporate radar-based driver assistance systems, which includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, forward collision-avoidance system, automatic emergency braking, lane following assist, high beam assist, and more. The new Seltos model will be equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that can produce 160bhp and 260Nm of torque. Other engine options will consist of a 115bhp, 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 115bhp, 1.5L diesel engine.