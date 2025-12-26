Top 5 adventure motorcycles launched in India in 2025

Adventure motorcycles in India have been experiencing a strong growth over the last few years. The young generation consumers have been focusing beyond the commuter motorcycles and seeking more from their prized machines. This is why the high-performance premium motorcycles with advanced features have been finding an increasing number of takers. The adventure motorcycles, which are more of lifestyle oriented motorcycles have been finding growing number of buyers across the country, especially in the young generation.

The 2025 witnessed the launch of a plethora of interesting motorcycles in the Indian market. Some of them were adventure motorcycles as well, which are popularly known as ADV. Here is a quick look at the top five adventure motorcycles launched in India in 2025.

Top 5 adventure motorcycle launches of 2025 Model Starting price (ex-showroom) TVS Apache RTX 300 ₹ 199,000 2025 KTM 390 Adventure ₹ 394,699 2025 KTM 390 Enduro R ₹ 339,227 Hero Xpulse 210 ₹ 162,065 Kawasaki KLX230 ₹ 184,000

The TVS Apache RTX 300 was launched in India in 2025 as one of the most hyped adventure motorcycles. The rugged stance, advanced features, and an all-rounder characteristics of the motorcycle make it an appealing proposition to many. Powering this motorcycle is a 300 cc engine, which is tuned for low and mid-range tractability. The Apache RTX 300 comes designed for both tarmac and gravel.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure The updated version of the KTM 390 Adventure launched in 2025, remained a major highlight in the country's two-wheeler market this year. The KTM 390 Adventure comes powered the same 399 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. However, the refined ergonomics and increased suspension travel have made it more suitable for longer rides. The motorcycle is equally confident on tarmac and off the road. Adding more zing to it are the plethora of electronics

2025 KTM 390 Enduro R The KTM 390 Enduro R is a more dedicated off-road focused motorcycle from the brand, which takes the game one notch up compared to the 390 Adventure. This one shares the same 399 cc engine with its sibling. The long traveling suspension, aggressive trail tyres enhance its off-road worthiness further, while at the same time make it more appealing. The bike seems to have been designed for the riders who love hardcore off-roading.

Hero Xpulse 210 Hero Xpulse 210 is another exciting adventure motorcycle that was launched in the ADV segment this year. It comes built on a lightweight chassis, which makes it easy handling machine. The 210 cc air-oil cooled engine comes focusing on tractable power over sheer performance. The motorcycle is easy to ride and well capable of handling the tricky trails. Hero has used its Dakar Rally experience in making the Xpulse 210 a capable machine.