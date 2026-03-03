Top 5 bikes I would pick if I'm buying one under ₹2 lakh

The Indian two-wheeler market is one of the most diverse markets in the world, with the availability of a wide range of products, several brands offering their respective motorcycles in different segments. If you are planning to buy a motorcycle under ₹2 lakh, you can actually find a diverse range of motorcycles in India. These include power-packed streetfighters, retro-theme cruisers, as well as high-tech sportbikes.

In this article, we will check the top five motorcycles that one can purchase under the budget of ₹2 lakh.

Top 5 bikes to buy undr ₹ 2 lakh Model Best for Price (ex-showroom) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro styling and city commuting ₹ 1.38 lakh - ₹ 1.67 lakh TVS Ronin Versatility and tech-forward features ₹ 1.26 lakh – 1.60 lakh Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Punchy performance and value for money ₹ 1.85 lakh Yamaha MT-15 V2 Agility and urban styling ₹ 1.55 lakh - ₹ 1.74 lakh Yamaha R15 V4 Track-inspired design and performance with advanced technology ₹ 1.66 lakh - ₹ 1.74 lakh

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Buyers looking for a motorcycle under ₹2 lakh that has retro styling, meant for regular city commuting, can easily pick the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. It is the most accessible and lightweight Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale. Powering this motorcycle is the tried and tested torquey 350 cc J-series engine that has a low centre of gravity, ensuring easy manoeuvrability for the rider through heavy traffic, while still maintaining a classic look, which is generally associated with Royal Enfield motorcycles. It comes priced between ₹1.38 lakh and ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

TVS Ronin The TVS Ronin has become a widely popular motorcycle for its exclusive design that blends the elements of a scrambler, roadster, and cruiser. It is essentially a versatile city commuter with a relaxed riding position, packing advanced tech-aided features. The modern-retro motorcycle is equally capable of handling city riding and occasional highway riding. It gets host of smart features like voice assistance, turn-by-turn navigation, and multiple ABS modes, etc. It is priced between ₹1.26 lakh and ₹1.60 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z The Bajaj Pulsar has been known as the affordable series of powerful bikes, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the flagship model in this portfolio. Priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), the Pulsar NS400Z is a high-performance naked streetfighter sportbike that draws power from a 373 cc engine. The motorcycle is highly appreciated for its tech-loaded package, which includes advanced technologies like traction control, multiple ride modes, and a quickshifter - all at a highly competitive price.

Yamaha MT-15 V2 Yamaha MT-15 is an aggressive naked streetfighter that carries the design influence of bigger bikes from the brand, but at an affordable price. The MT-15 is known for its agility and ticks the boxes required for tackling urban riding. The MT-15 can be dubbed the naked version of the Yamaha R15, which is another highly popular model in this price segment. The MT-15 V2 uses the same engine as its faired sibling. The MT-15 is highly popular among the young generation urban riders for its sporty design, light handling, modern features and punchy performance. It comes priced between ₹1.55 lakh and ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Yamaha R15 V4 One of the most popular and bestselling affordable faired bikes in India, the Yamaha R15 V4 is an entry-level sportbike. It comes packing premium features and a design that is inspired by the bigger siblings. The features include a TFT display, quickshifter, traction control, etc. The Yamaha R15 is known for sporty performance and tech-advanced proposition, and offers sharp handling to riders. Powered by a high-revving 155 cc engine capable of outshining many bigger bikes, the R15 is priced between ₹1.66 lakh and ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).