Top 5 bikes to buy in India under 3 lakh

- Looking to buy motocycles under a certain budget? Here are some options that you can buy under ₹3 lakh
With rising purchasing power, two-wheeler buyers are looking for premium motorbikes in the country. If you too are planning to buy a motorbike in under ₹3 lakh budget category, then we have curated a list that you can consider. Take a look
Priced at ₹2.96 lakh (ex-showroom), KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 373cc engine with a maximum power output of 32kW @ 9000 rpm. The motorcycle was first introduced in the year 2017 and has received minor upgrades since then. The clutch and break lever on the bike are adjustable to match the rider’s hand type. It sits on 17-inch cast alloy racing wheels.
TVS Apache RR 310 carries a price tag of ₹2.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apache RR310 has received multiple models with updates. For example, the 2020 model is equipped with state-of-the-art Electronic throttle control (ETC) consisting of electronic throttle grip, electronic throttle body (ETB) and electronic control unit (ECU).
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R comes at a price of ₹2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is powered by a 286cc single-cylinder engine. The motorbike’s motorcycle comes equipped with Assist and Slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while slipper function to reduce unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts.
Suzuki V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorbike sits on 19-inch front wheel with semi-knobby tyres. Suzuki V-Strom SX comes with Suzuki Oil-Cooling System (SOCS)engine. The 249cc, 4 stroke, 1-cylinder, oil cooler SOHC V-Strom SX engine adopted analytic technology from MotoGP that was used to develop the valves, shim type roller rocker arms, retainers and piston to reduce the weight.
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Price of Royal Enfield Classic 350 ranges between ₹1.90 lakh to 2.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with single as well as dual channel ABS.
