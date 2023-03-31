Top 5 bikes to buy in India under 3 lakh

KTM 390 Duke

Priced at ₹2.96 lakh (ex-showroom), KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 373cc engine with a maximum power output of 32kW @ 9000 rpm. The motorcycle was first introduced in the year 2017 and has received minor upgrades since then. The clutch and break lever on the bike are adjustable to match the rider’s hand type. It sits on 17-inch cast alloy racing wheels.