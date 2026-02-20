Top 5 changes buyers must know about 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift

Tata Motors has launched the much-awaited Tata Punch EV facelift in India, following the introduction of the Tata Punch facelift recently. The updated iteration of the Punch EV comes priced from ₹6.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with a BaaS option that charges the consumers ₹2.60 per kilometre driven. Without the BaaS, the 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift is available at an introductory starting price of ₹9.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift incorporated similar changes to the ICE version of the micro SUV on the design and feature front. With the launch of the updated iteration of the Tata Punch EV, the homegrown car manufacturer is expecting to see a ramped-up demand and sales numbers for the SUV.

Meanwhile, here are the top 5 changes the Tata Punch EV has undergone for the facelift.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Refreshed design The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift has received a host of changes on the design front. It gets a revised front fascia that gives the Punch EV a cleaner and more seamless look compared to the pre-facelift version. The OEM has shelved the black strip and used a closed-off panel wearing body colour. The headlamp positioning has been altered, while the LED DRLs now come with a connected appearance. The bumper has been changed a bit as well. In a nutshell, the front fascia looks more in sync with the other Tata electric cars like Nexon EV and Harrier EV. Moving to the side, the EV received a new aero-optimised design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. At the back, the new taillights with a connecting strip have added more zing to the Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Updated colour palette The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift comes with an updated colour palette. The pre-facelift version was offered with colour choices like: Empowered Oxide dual tone with Black roof, Seaweed with Black roof, Daytona Grey with Black roof, Fearless Red with Black roof, Pristine White with Black roof, Supernova Copper with Black roof, and Pure Grey with Black roof. In comparison to that, the Punch Ev facelift has received three new shades: Fearless Yellow, Bengal Rouge, and Caramel. The total number of colours available for the electric SUV is seven.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Revised interior The interior of the Punch EV has been revised with a few changes. The Punch EV now gets an updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with a thinner bezel and a new 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Just like the Punch facelift, the Punch EV facelift also comes with a new dual-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated brand logo. The updated centre console now consists of touch-based controls and rotary dials. The dual-tone shades on the dashboard and the leatherette upholstery have further added an upmarket vibe to the cabin of the Tata Punch EV facelift.

Tata Punch EV facelift: New features The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift has received a host of new features. It gets a new touch-based HVAC control panel. Other key feature upgrades include front ventilated seats, electronic parking brake, paddle shifters for regen, auto-dimming IRVM, a 360-degree surround view camera, etc.

Tata Punch EV facelift: Upgraded powertrain and performance The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift comes with two battery pack choices: 30 kWh and 40 kWh, in comparison to the previous model's 25 kWh and 35 kWh units. The pre-facelifted Punch EV offers a range between 315 km and 421 km, depending on battery pack variants. The new Punch EV offers a range between 335 km and 468 km, depending on battery pack options.

