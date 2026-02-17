Key changes upcoming 2026 Renault Kwid facelift is expected to incorporate

Renault India is working on the facelifted iteration of the Kwid hatchback, which is expected to launch in the country sometime later this year. With both the Kiger and Triber receiving mid-cycle updates in the recent past, the Kwid is still left untouched. The updated version of the entry-level car of the French passenger vehicle manufacturer in India is currently undergoing road tests. The Kwid, which rivals the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Celerio, is expected to come with some subtle updates.

As the test mule of the 2026 Renault Kwid facelift has been spotted, the discussions around this hatchback are ramping up. Despite the front profile, logos and taillights being covered up, the test mule has indicated the key changes that we can expect from the 2026 Renault Kwid facelift. Here is a quick look at them.

2026 Renault Kwid facelift: Exterior The exterior of the 2026 Renault Kwid facelift is expected to receive some minor yet meaningful changes. It is expected to receive an updated front profile incorporating a redesigned radiator grille and tweaked headlamp cluster. The bumper, too, is expected to receive an update. Moving to the side profile, there would be a new design for the wheels, while at the back, the Kwid facelift may get a new design for the LED taillights. Also, the brand logos of the Kwid facelift may come as illuminated ones, just like its bigger siblings. We might see some new exterior shades being introduced to the hatchback.

2026 Renault Kwid facelift: Interior The interior of the 2026 Renault Kwid facelift is expected to come with some meaningful upgrades as well. It could receive a larger touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connectivity features. Also, a new digital instrument cluster would be there. Besides that, the overall layout is unlikely to be changed, but there would be some additional features to ramp up the appeal inside the cabin of the Kwid facelift.