Top 5 commuter motorcycles launched in India in 2025

As the year 2025 is moving to its end, here is a lookback to the most exciting five commuter motorcycles that were launched in India in 2025.

Mainak Das
Published25 Dec 2025, 03:27 PM IST
The commuter motorcycle segment is the driving force of the Indian two-wheeler market. In 2025, the segment witnessed the launch of some spectacular commuter motorcycles. Besides that, some manufacturers updated their exiting commuter motorcycles with revamped design and new features.

Top 5 commuter motorcycle launches & updates of 2025 in India
ModelPrice (ex-showroom)
Hero Glamour X 125 82,967 onwards
Hero Xtreme 125R 89,000 onwards
Honda CB125 Hornet 103,582 onwards
Yamaha FZ 108,466 onwards
Bajaj Pulsar 150 108,772 onwards

Hero Glamour X 125

The Hero Glamour X 125 added freshness to the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment of the country. The motorcycles comes with a design that looks like a commuter bike with sporty bits. Powering this model is the same 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that works onboard the Hero Xtreme 125R. Mated to a five-speed gearbox, this engine churns out 11.34 bhp peak power and 10.5 Nm torque. It comes with features like 5.0-inch colour LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, multiple ride models and segment-first cruise control. The motorcycle promises around 65 kmpl of fuel economy.

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 125R is a sporty commuter that received significant updates in 2025. Powering this motorcycle is the same 124.7 cc engine tat works in the Glamour X 125. The motorcycle comes with a sculpted and sporty design, which is aggressive and youthful. Features include all-LED lighting package, LCD instrument console, connectivity options, cruise control, dual channel ABS, etc.

Bajaj Pulsar 150

One of the bestselling sporty commuter motorcycles in India, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 received small yet significant upgrades in 2025. The Pulsar 150 has received LED headlamps, LED turn indicators, new colour options and refreshed body graphics. Priced between 108,772 - 115,481 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by the same engine that works in the pre-updated version of the motorcycle.

Honda CB125 Hornet

Honda CB125 Hornet is another popular model in the segment. This sporty commuter motorcycle comes with LED lighting, .2-inch TFT instrument cluster, alloy wheels. It rides on golden coloured USD front fork, first on an 125 cc air-cooled engine powered bike. The motorcycle is powered by a 123.94 cc engine that is paired with a dive-speed gearbox. It offers around 48 kmpl of fuel economy.

Yamaha FZ

Yamaha FZ series of motorcycles received updates in 2025. The Yamaha FZ didn't receive any major redesigning touch, but design tweaks and modern technologies like mild-hybrid assist and a TFT instrument cluster. Powering the motorcycle is a 149 cc engine, which is the same unit as the pre-updated version.

 
 
