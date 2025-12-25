Top 5 commuter motorcycles launched in India in 2025

The commuter motorcycle segment is the driving force of the Indian two-wheeler market. In 2025, the segment witnessed the launch of some spectacular commuter motorcycles. Besides that, some manufacturers updated their exiting commuter motorcycles with revamped design and new features.

As the year 2025 is moving to its end, here is a lookback to the most exciting five commuter motorcycles that were launched in India in 2025.

Top 5 commuter motorcycle launches & updates of 2025 in India Model Price (ex-showroom) Hero Glamour X 125 ₹ 82,967 onwards Hero Xtreme 125R ₹ 89,000 onwards Honda CB125 Hornet ₹ 103,582 onwards Yamaha FZ ₹ 108,466 onwards Bajaj Pulsar 150 ₹ 108,772 onwards

Hero Glamour X 125 The Hero Glamour X 125 added freshness to the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment of the country. The motorcycles comes with a design that looks like a commuter bike with sporty bits. Powering this model is the same 124.7 cc single-cylinder engine that works onboard the Hero Xtreme 125R. Mated to a five-speed gearbox, this engine churns out 11.34 bhp peak power and 10.5 Nm torque. It comes with features like 5.0-inch colour LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, multiple ride models and segment-first cruise control. The motorcycle promises around 65 kmpl of fuel economy.

Hero Xtreme 125R Hero MotoCorp's Xtreme 125R is a sporty commuter that received significant updates in 2025. Powering this motorcycle is the same 124.7 cc engine tat works in the Glamour X 125. The motorcycle comes with a sculpted and sporty design, which is aggressive and youthful. Features include all-LED lighting package, LCD instrument console, connectivity options, cruise control, dual channel ABS, etc.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 One of the bestselling sporty commuter motorcycles in India, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 received small yet significant upgrades in 2025. The Pulsar 150 has received LED headlamps, LED turn indicators, new colour options and refreshed body graphics. Priced between ₹108,772 - ₹115,481 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by the same engine that works in the pre-updated version of the motorcycle.

Honda CB125 Hornet Honda CB125 Hornet is another popular model in the segment. This sporty commuter motorcycle comes with LED lighting, .2-inch TFT instrument cluster, alloy wheels. It rides on golden coloured USD front fork, first on an 125 cc air-cooled engine powered bike. The motorcycle is powered by a 123.94 cc engine that is paired with a dive-speed gearbox. It offers around 48 kmpl of fuel economy.

