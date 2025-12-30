Top 5 confirmed features of the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra is all set to introduce the XUV 7XO on January 5, 2026, and the brand has been steadily teasing key details ahead of the official debut. Positioned as a heavily updated and more tech-focused evolution of the XUV700, the XUV 7XO brings several firsts for Mahindra’s ICE portfolio. Based on official teasers and confirmations, here are the top five features we know so far:

1. 540-degree camera system with new ADAS visuals One of the biggest upgrades on the XUV 7XO is the introduction of a 540-degree camera system. This replaces the 360-degree setup seen on the XUV700 and combines feeds from multiple cameras to offer a wider and more detailed view around the vehicle. Mahindra has also confirmed a revamped ADAS visualisation interface that shows active driver assistance functions in real time, improving ease of use and situational awareness.

Advertisement

2. Triple-screen dashboard layout The XUV 7XO becomes Mahindra’s first internal combustion engine model to feature a triple-screen dashboard. Previously limited to the brand’s electric vehicles, this layout is expected to integrate the digital instrument cluster, infotainment system and a co-passenger display. The setup underlines Mahindra’s push to make the cabin feel more premium and tech-forward.

3. In-car theatre mode with BYOD support Rear-seat comfort and entertainment will be enhanced in the 7XO with the addition of an in-car theatre mode. This feature allows rear passengers to stream content or connect their own devices, thanks to Mahindra’s updated Adrenox Plus platform. The system also oversees infotainment, connectivity and vehicle intelligence, making the cabin experience more connected than before.

Advertisement

4. Premium cabin updates in AX7L trim The teasers highlight the fully loaded AX7L variant, which features several interior upgrades. These include a panoramic sunroof, a new dual-tone brown and tan interior theme, improved upholstery, redesigned door trims and reworked air vents. Features such as Boss Mode seating, a redesigned centre console and electrically adjustable ORVMs further add to the premium appeal.

5. Revised exterior design On the outside, the XUV 7XO adopts styling cues from Mahindra’s newer electric concepts. Updates include redesigned LED daytime running lights, projector headlamps and a refreshed grille with vertical chrome accents. At the rear, a full-width connected light bar with inverted L-shaped elements gives the SUV a more modern look. New dual-tone alloy wheels, updated bumpers and fresh exterior colours complete the visual refresh.

Advertisement

What stays the same? Despite the extensive feature and design updates, Mahindra is expected to retain the existing powertrain options. The XUV 7XO is likely to continue offering the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, paired with both manual and automatic transmissions, as well as all-wheel drive on select variants.