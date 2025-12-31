Top 5 confirmed upcoming car launches in India in 2026

The Indian passenger vehicle market will see some spectacular car launches in the year 2026. If 2025 was not exciting enough for the automobile enthusiasts, the 2026 is certainly going to be one. Some of the carmakers have already announced and confirmed their upcoming launches, which will take place in the year 2026.

Here is a quick look at the top five confirmed car launches slated to take place in 2026.

Model Launch / debut date 2026 Kia Seltos January 2, 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO January 5, 2026 Renault New Duster January 26, 2026 Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara January 2026 Tata Sierra EV H1 2026

2026 Kia Seltos Kia is all set to announce the pricing of its Seltos facelift on January 2. This is going to be the first car launch of 2026. The 2026 Kia Seltos has already broken cover revealing the completely redesigned approach. The front profile has adopted a completely redesigned face, with the new design LED DRL, revised bumper and new headlamps. The rear too comes with a revamped look, thanks to the new design LED taillights and bumper. The side profile has donned some significant changes as well, through the flush door handles, new design alloy. The new Seltos is bigger and wider making more spacious and owning greater road presence. Inside the cabin as well, this SUV will feature a revamped look with enhanced digital surface and new tech-based features.

Mahindra XUV 7XO Mahindra XUV 7XO is the revamped and rebadged version of the Mahindra XUV700. The SUV is slated for launch on January 5. It will come drawing significant design influence, as well sharing a plethora of features and components with the Mahindra XEV 9S. The XUV 7XO is expected to retain the same engine as the current model. However, the biggest changes will be made on the design and feature front. The SUV sports identical design as the XEV 9S, but there will be distinctive design differences, meant for ICE powered vehicle. Inside the cabin, there will be identical design and features as the XEV 9S.

Advertisement

New Renault Duster The new generation Renault Duster will debut in India on January 26, marking the comeback of the iconic nomenclature in the country after a few year's hiatus. The new Duster comes with the OEM's contemporary design language. It looks bolder and more muscular than the older Duster. The SUV will get a host of advanced technology-aided features, including ADAS, making it the first Renault model to get this tech. On the powertrain front, it is likely to get a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine, with transmission options like a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is the first electric car of the automaker, which is one of the most awaited cars in India for a long time. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is slated to launch in January 2026. The SUV's design philosophy is simple and frill free, as it has been already unveiled. Inside the cabin, it sports a host of features including, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, HUD, wireless charging, etc. The EV will be available in two battery pack choices: 48.8 kWh and 61.1 kWh, offering up to 500 km range on a single charge.

Advertisement