Top 5 facts buyers must know about BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro

The BMW X3, which rivals competitors like the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and Lexus NX, has received an all-new variant. Christened as BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, which is priced at ₹74.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant of the X3 comes commanding a ₹2 lakh more compared to the BMW xDrive 20 trim. The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is positioned as the top-spec variant of the X3, sitting atop the lineup. It comes powered by a petrol engine and is priced on par with the diesel-run xDrive 20d variant.

If you are planning to buy this new range-topping petrol derivative of the BMW X3, here are the key facts you must know before signing the deal.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: How is it visually distinctive? Speaking of the exterior, the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro comes with some distinctive design elements that set it apart. It sports a new radiator grille featuring Black inserts and illumination. The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro also gets M Sport brakes with red callipers and larger 20-inch alloy wheels, replacing the 19-inch alloy wheels seen on the lower trims of the X3. The headlamps and tail lamps feature a smoked treatment, which is exclusive to this variant.

Advertisement

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: What makes the interior different? Inside the cabin of the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro, the changes are subtle yet meaningful. The cabin of the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro now gets M seat belts and revised soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads, adding more zing. Feature highlights inside the cabin include a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree surround view camera, triple-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and powered front sport seats with memory and ventilation functions.

BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro: What powers it? The BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro draws power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 258 bhp peak power and 400 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission along with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive (AWD) technology. The German luxury car manufacturer claims the BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 6.3 seconds, making it the quickest BMW X3 currently on sale in India.