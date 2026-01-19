Top 5 facts buyers must know about Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, but it comes with a distinct design philosophy.

Mainak Das
Updated19 Jan 2026, 02:18 PM IST
The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will share its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara while sporting a different exterior design.
Get Launch Updates on
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will share its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara while sporting a different exterior design.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, the first electric car of the Japanese auto giant is all set for its launch in India on January 20. The electric SUV is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first electric SUV of the biggest carmaker of India, which is yet to be launched, but Toyota has given the Urban Cruiser EV a distinct look, as the concept model was showcased previously.

Upon launch, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to compete against the rivals such as Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, as well as the Maruti e Vitara.

Here are the key facts about the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Design

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV gets LED headlamps complemented by pixel-like LED DRLs. The chunky bumper at the front gives the SUV a muscular look. Moving to the side profile, the SUV looks similar to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. However, the wheel design is different from the e Vitara. Moving to the rear, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV sports is expected to get a connected LED taillight, a chunky bumper, as witnessed in the global market.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Interior

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will come with a similar interior layout as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The physical controls, all the key features would remain same as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. However, the new SUV will sport a distinct colour scheme compared to the Maruti Suzuki electric SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to come with a host of features powered by advanced technology. There will be a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front row seats, powered driver seat, wireless phone charger and a fixed glass roof.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Safety

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will come equipped with a host of safety features. It will get seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS and Level-2 ADAS suite.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Powertrain

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Powertrain & specification
Battery49 kWh61 kWh
Electric motor11
Power142 bhp172 bhp
Torque192.5 Nm192.5 Nm
Range344 km543 km
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive (FWD)Front-wheel drive (FWD)

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV would use the same electric powertrain as the India-spec Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. This means the Toyota EV will get only a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup, unlike the international version which gets all-wheel drive (AWD). There would be two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The smaller pack promises up to 344 km range on a single charge, while the bigger battery pack is capable of offering up to 543 km range.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsTop 5 facts buyers must know about Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.