Top 5 facts buyers must know about Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, the first electric car of the Japanese auto giant is all set for its launch in India on January 20. The electric SUV is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first electric SUV of the biggest carmaker of India, which is yet to be launched, but Toyota has given the Urban Cruiser EV a distinct look, as the concept model was showcased previously.

Upon launch, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to compete against the rivals such as Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, as well as the Maruti e Vitara.

Here are the key facts about the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Design The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV gets LED headlamps complemented by pixel-like LED DRLs. The chunky bumper at the front gives the SUV a muscular look. Moving to the side profile, the SUV looks similar to the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. However, the wheel design is different from the e Vitara. Moving to the rear, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV sports is expected to get a connected LED taillight, a chunky bumper, as witnessed in the global market.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Interior The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will come with a similar interior layout as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. The physical controls, all the key features would remain same as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. However, the new SUV will sport a distinct colour scheme compared to the Maruti Suzuki electric SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Features The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to come with a host of features powered by advanced technology. There will be a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, ventilated front row seats, powered driver seat, wireless phone charger and a fixed glass roof.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Safety The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will come equipped with a host of safety features. It will get seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, TPMS and Level-2 ADAS suite.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Powertrain & specification Battery 49 kWh 61 kWh Electric motor 1 1 Power 142 bhp 172 bhp Torque 192.5 Nm 192.5 Nm Range 344 km 543 km Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD) Front-wheel drive (FWD)