Top 5 facts propelled TVS iQube to surpass 8 lakh unit sales milestone

TVS Motor Company's bestselling electric scooter, the TVS iQube has surpassed the eight lakh unit sales milestone in the Indian market in December 2025. This has underlined the TVS iQube's position as India's largest selling electric scooter. Also, with the growth pace, the sales of the iQube is thriving, the EV could soon cross one million unit sales milestone.

Since its market launch in January 2020, the TVS iQube took over three years to record its first one lakh unit sales. The next one lakh was achieved in just 10 months. The three lakh unit wholesales milestone was crossed on April 2024. Post that, sales volumes for the iQube surged rapidly. It took 17 months to reach from three lakh units to seven lakh units, while the leap from seven lakh to eight lakh units was completed in just three months. The sales volume for this EV accelerated sharply post FY2024. In a nutshell, to surpass eight lakh unit milestone, the company took six years since iQube's launch. The TVS iQube has sold more than 8.24 lakh units since its market launch.

Here is a quick look at the five key facts that propelled the TVS iQube to grow so fast in the Indian market.

Advertisement

TVS iQube: What went right? TVS iQube became immensely popular despite steep competition in the segment from key rivals manufactured by competing brands like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, etc. The popularity of this electric scooter is primarily due to the combination of practicality, competitive pricing, blend of smart features with conventional design the iQube offers. Besides that, reliability of the TVS brand too helped the EV grow.

TVS iQube: Practicality and comfort The TVS iQube's design philosophy mimics conventional petrol-powered scooters. It features a wide seat for comfortable two-person rides, a wide footboard, and ample under-seat storage offering up to 32 liters of storage in some variants. This enhance the practicality of the EV amid a sea of electric scooters that focus on sporty design compromising on the practicality. Adding sweetener to the deal is the plush suspension system of the iQube, which is well regarded by the riders for handling variable road conditions without mush hassle.

Advertisement

TVS iQube: Competitive pricing across variants TVS iQube electric scooter is available in a range of battery and feature configurations. The electric scooter is available with battery pack choices ranging from 2.2 kWh to 5.3 kWh. With this strategy, TVS is able to cater both budget-conscious buyers as well as the consumers who seek longer range and premium features. This aggressive pricing strategy makes it accessible to a wider audience. The competitive pricing of the iQube ranging between approximately ₹94,000 and ₹1.58 lakh (ex-showroom), is another key popularity enhancer factor for the EV.

TVS iQube: Smart and useful features The TVS iQube is equipped with a host of modern and advanced technology-aided features that can be availed via a dedicated app and through the scooter's onboard TFT display. These include turn-by-turn navigation, geofencing, anti-theft alerts, and reverse mode. All these smart features not only enhance the appeal of the EV, but also increase its utility quotient.

Advertisement

TVS iQube: Reliable brand and wide service network Unlike new EV startups, the TVS iQube significantly benefits from the TVS Motor Company's decades of manufacturing experience and an extensive dealership and service network across India. The scooter benefits from te OEM's immense consumer trust. The wide service network of the iQube addresses concerns about after-sales service and support that are generally associated with electric scooters.

TVS iQube: Economical operation Like other electric vehicles, the TVS iQube too benefits from the lower operational cost that it commands compared to ICE-propelled scooters. The low running cost, which is a fraction of that of a petrol scooter, makes the TVS iQube an attractive value-driven proposition for the consumers in the long run, with daily charging costs being very low.