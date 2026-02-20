Top 5 facts that made Kia Seltos so popular

Kia Seltos has been one of the most popular and bestselling SUVs in India since its introduction in the country in 2019. The Kia Seltos, which was the first product of the brand in India, has been one of the automaker's strongest performers in the country. Now, the SUV has clocked six lakh unit sales milestone in the country since its launch. This testifies to the model's strong market acceptance in the highly competitive and in-demand mid-size SUV segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market.

The SUV received its latest iteration recently, which has gained immense popularity owing to its strikingly aggressive design, a tech-forward approach, and capable powertrain choices. Besides that, the spacious cabin offering a comfortable experience and well-tuned suspension balancing ride quality with commanding road presence, also help in ramping up the popularity of Seltos.

Despite Kia selling other more affordable models, the Seltos remains the most popular offering of the South Korean car manufacturer in India.

Here are the top five reasons that have been playing key roles behind the popularity and incremental sales numbers of the Kia Seltos.

Kia Seltos: Bold design The Kia Seltos comes with a bold design. The muscular design philosophy, meeting with the strong and bold dimensional figures have been playing a crucial role in making this SUV appealing. The new Kia Seltos comes with a redesigned approach that is aligned with the contemporary styling language of the OEM. It gets a redesigned grille, new vertical LED headlight signatures, motorised flush-fitting door handles, and new taillight styling that enhances its modern and premium appeal.

Kia Seltos: Increased cabin space and comfort The new Kia Seltos comes with a large cabin offering ample space and comfort. The new Seltos also follows the same strategy. Thanks to a new platform, it offers more room inside the cabin with a longer wheelbase. Also, passengers benefit from a panoramic sunroof, which brings a feel of further spaciousness. The ventilated seats and dual-zone climate control further enhance the comfort quotient of the SUV.

Kia Seltos: Tech-forward approach Kia has been at the forefront of the Indian passenger vehicle market when it comes to increasingly focusing on a tech-forward approach for all its cars. The Kia Seltos also follows the same philosophy. For example, the current iteration of Seltos gets a ‘Trinity Panoramic Display’, which combines a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, accompanied by a 5.0-inch digital screen for climate control. The current model also features an 8-speaker premium Bose audio system, 64-colour ambient lighting, and, for the first time, a built-in dashcam. Such advanced technology-aided features have been helping significantly in ramping up the SUV's appeal to the young generation tech-savvy customers.

Kia Seltos: Enhanced safety features A major selling point of the Kia Seltos is the enhanced safety quotient of the SUV. The latest model comes with the inclusion of a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, offering features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. Safety of the Seltos is further bolstered by six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and parking sensors as standard.