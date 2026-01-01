Top 5 facts that make Mahindra XEV 9S value for money

Mahindra XEV 9S was one of the key model launched in India in 2025. The electric SUV is positioned as the flagship electric SUV of the brand, above the Mahindra BE6 and Mahindra XEV 9e. Also, the XEV 9S is the pure electric iteration of the XUV700, which is all set to be launched in a rebadged and revamped avatar christened as XUV 7XO on January 5.

The Mahindra XEV 9S comes packing a more practical and conventional design philosophy, compared to the other electric SUVs under the brand's Born Electric series. The Mahindra XEV 9S comes packing a plethora of features that enhance its premium appeal.

If we assess the Mahindra XEV 9S from every aspect, here are the top five facts that make it a value for money product.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Conventional big SUV look

Mahindra XEV 9S: Dimensional specs Length 4,737 mm Width 1,900 mm Height 1,747 mm Wheelbase 2,762 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm

The Mahindra XEV 9S comes with a conventional design, which looks more practical than the BE 6 and XEV 9e. Blended with the classic SUV design philosophy, the XEV 9S also comes with a dimension that emphasises on space and comfort, as well as strong road presence. It measures 4,737 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,747 mm in height, while it also has a 2,762 mm wheelbase.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Powertrain

Mahindra XEV 9S: Battery, range, power Battery 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD Range 521 km 600 km 679 km Power 228 bhp 242 bhp 282 bhp Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm

The Mahindra XEV 9S is available in three battery pack options: 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh, promising ranges up to 521 km, 600 km and 679 km, respectively, on single charge. All the battery pack version of the SUV come paired with rear axle mounted electric motors. The smaller battery pack variant is capable if churning 228 bhp and 380 Nm torque, while the 70 kWh battery pack version generates 242 bhp power and 380 Nm torque. The 79 kWh battery pack version pumps out 282 bhp and 380 Nm.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Triple screen setup The triple screen setup of the Mahindra XEV 9S is certainly a key highlight of the electric SUV. Whether it is practical or not, remains a debatable subject. But, this triple screen setup, combining two 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment systems at the centre and passenger side, with the fully digital driver display enhance the digital surface inside the cabin. Paired with MAIA software interface, which runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, the setup enhances the premium quotient inside the cabin.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Plenty of features Mahindra XEV 9S comes with a host of features inside the cabin. These include electrically adjustable front seats, ventilated front and second-row seats, rear AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless charging ports, 65W USB-C ports for second-row occupants, sun shades, and foldable snack trays for second row occupants. Besides that, ample storage at the boot and frunk enhances the practicality.