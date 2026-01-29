Top 5 facts that make Volkswagen Tayron R-Line an interesting SUV

Volkswagen India has taken the wrap off its new flagship for the Indian passenger vehicle market, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line SUV. Positioned as the German automobile giant's flagship offering, the Tayron R-Line sits at the top of Volkswagen’s SUV portfolio in India. This performance oriented seven-seater SUV comes with a strong focus on power-packed performance, technology and premium appeal.

Interestingly, the Tayron R-Line comes as part of the German automobile group's revised strategy of increased focus on performance focused cars for the Indian market. While Volkswagen has introduced performance cars like Tiguan R-Line, Golf GTI, and the latest Tayron R-Line; Skoda is gearing up to launch its Octavia RS.

Volkswagen has already revealed its 2026 product strategy for the Indian market, under which the carmaker will launch five cars in the country this year. The Tayron R-Line will be the first of them. Expect it to be launched soon. Upon launch, it will take on rivals such as Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Jeep Meridian.

Advertisement

Before the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line lands in the showrooms across India, here are the top five facts that make it an interesting SUV.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: A classy skin outside In a typical Volkswagen fashion, the Tayron R-Line features a sharp, yet understated design philosophy. The SUV looks premium, as it should be without being too aggressive, a philosophy many performance cars follow. In a nutshell, it is very family oriented at exterior. It sports twin-pod LED projector headlamps, with a connected light bar and illuminated brand logo. The bumpers look sporty with massive air dam for a bolder look owing to the R-Line kit.

Moving to side profile, the Tayron R-Line gets soft creases, with a sharp beltline running over the rear fender, 19-inch alloy wheels, along with gloss black cladding and silver trim running from the C-pillar and merging onto the window line for a premium touch. At the back, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line resembles the smaller Tiguan. It gets connected taillamp cluster offering a sleek and classy look with some distinct elements. The rear bumper gets an aggressive look and there is an illuminated logo as well.

Advertisement

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Larger than Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Dimension Length 4,792 mm Width 1,866 mm Height 1,665 mm Wheelbase 2,789 mm Boot space 345 litres (Expandable up to 850 litres)

Dimensionally, the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line measures larger than its sportier sibling, the Tiguan R-Line. The Tayron R-Line measures 4,792 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width, and 1,665 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,789 mm. This makes the Tayron R-Line 253 mm longer, 7 mm wider, 9 mm taller, and gives a 109 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Tiguan R-Line. The Tayron R-Line SUV offers 345 litres of boot space with all seats up, which expands to 850 litres when the third row is folded.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Feature-packed premium interior The classy and minimal theme continues inside the cabin of Tayron R-Line. Taking the centre stage inside the cabin is the massive 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a backlit dashboard trim on the passenger side. It also gets a clean centre console with a rotary dial for gear shifting. The all-black theme inside the cabin deliver a sporty feel. Other features include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11-speaker 700W Harman Kardon audio system, 30 colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, AR-based HUD, wireless charger, etc. Also, there are 10-way powered, ventilated, heated and massaging front seats.

Advertisement

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Packed with safety features The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line comes packing a plethora of safety features such as a Level 2 ADAS suite, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold assist, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, 360-degree surround view camera, all-wheel disc brakes and front and rear parking sensors.

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: What powers it?

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: Powertrain and specification Engine 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed DSG automatic Power 201 bhp Torque 320 Nm