Top 5 features of 2026 Skoda Kushaq: Panoramic sunroof to new automatic gearbox

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift that was introduced in the Indian market just a few days back, comes as the latest contender in the compact SUV segment. Skoda has introduced several meaningful upgrades to the Kushaq to keep it relevant. The Kushaq has been one of the key revenue churners for the Czech carmaker, especially under its India 2.0 product strategy. With the new updated version of the SUV, the Skoda Kushaq is expected to become more appealing to the consumers.

With its launch expected to take place in the coming weeks, if you are planning to buy the new 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift, here are the top five fresh things added to the SUV.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Panoramic sunroof The 2026 Skoda Kushaq has received a new panoramic sunroof, replacing the outgoing model's single-pane sunroof. While there remains debate about the utility of sunroof in the Indian climate conditions, the panoramic sunroof has been finding increasing level of takers across the country. The Kushaq too has joined the bandwagon of cars with panoramic sunroof in India the country. This feature makes the cabin of the SUV feel more spacious.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: 8-speed automatic transmission The new Skoda Kushaq has received an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This new torque converter automatic transmission has replaced the older six-speed torque converter unit. This new gearbox is claimed to offer smoother gear shifting experience and improved fuel efficiency as well. The new gearbox is claimed to offer more relaxed city driving and highway cruising experience.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Rear massaging seats The 2026 Skoda Kushaq gets rear massaging seats, which is a segment-first feature for the updated SUV. This feature is usually seen in the high-end luxury cars enhancing comfort for the rear occupants, especially during long highway journeys.

2026 Skoda Kushaq: Front parking sensors The front parking sensors are finding increasing level of penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market's mass segment. The new Kushaq too comes with this feature, promising more convenience during maneuvering the car in tight parking spaces or in congested traffic conditions.

