Top 5 fuel-efficient 150 cc–200 cc bikes I would buy today if mileage was my top priority

The Indian two-wheeler market, which is the largest in the world in terms of volume, recorded robust sales in 2025, with annual retail figures crossing the 20 million units (2 crore) milestone, representing approximately 7-8% year-on-year (YoY) growth. The Indian motorcycle market, which used to be predominantly driven by fuel economy and functionality, has now evolved a lot.

Despite increasing focus on premiumness, riding comfort, advanced tech-aided features, and functionality, fuel economy continues to be the driving force behind the Indian motorcycle market. The fuel economy plays a crucial role in enhancing the value-for-money quotient of any motorcycle.

If you have been looking for a fuel-efficient motorcycle in the 150 cc - 200 cc category, here are the top five picks.

Advertisement

Top 5 most fuel efficient bikes in 150-200 cc category Model Fuel economy (Approximate) Price (ex-showroom) TVS Apache RTR 160 61 kmpl ₹ 112,190 - ₹ 123,990 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 52 kmpl ₹ 121,109 - ₹ 129,487 Bajaj Pulsar N160 51 kmpl ₹ 114,401 - ₹ 126,856 Yamaha R15 V4 51 kmpl ₹ 166,200 - ₹ 170,800 Honda Unicorn 50 kmpl ₹ 112,892 * The fuel economy depends on multiple factors, including riding style, road condition, mechanical condition of the bike, etc.

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in two options: RTR 160 2V and RTR 160 4V. The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V is the most affordable and most fuel-efficient motorcycle in the 150-200 cc category in the Indian market. It promises up to 61 kmpl fuel economy. It is a strong pick for those customers who seek a motorcycle with racing-inspired dynamics, alongside reasonable efficiency.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is considered one of the highly fuel-efficient motorcycles in India, despite its sporty styling and high performance. Thanks to the advanced fuel injection system, the 160.3 cc oil-cooled engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox, the Pulsar NS160 combines high performance with economical riding, offering about 52 kmpl of fuel economy. It churns out 17.03 bhp power and strong mid-range torque, making it suitable for both city and highway riding.

Advertisement

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Another offering from Bajaj in this list is the Pulsar N160, which promises about 51 kmpl of fuel economy. Unlike many of its sportier rivals in the same segment, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 manages to deliver impressive fuel economy. If you have been looking for a modern motorcycle with high performance, aggressive design, advanced tech - all at an affordable budget, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 seems a perfect choice.

Yamaha R15 V4 Yamaha R15 V4 is certainly the most interesting motorcycle in this list. With a design inspired by bigger and fully faired bikes that are built to rule tracks, the Yamaha R15 V4 comes with a styling and eye-catching visual appearance, which is blended with advanced technology like smart hybrid technology that ensures fuel efficiency of over 50 kmpl. The smart hybrid technology assists the engine during acceleration to reduce fuel consumption. Besides the fuel economy, enhancing its value-for-money proposition is the high-performance engine.

Advertisement

Honda Unicorn One of the most popular commuter motorcycles with a high-performance yet highly fuel-efficient engine in the Indian market is the Honda Unicorn. Powered by a 162.7 cc engine, the Honda Unicorn has been considered the efficiency king for a long time. The engine is known for smooth and linear power generation, as well as natural fuel conservation. The Honda Unicorn is highly suitable for those riders who seek a motorcycle for daily long commutes that come with reliable performance and a low-maintenance engine.

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.